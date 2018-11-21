Huawei Mate 20 Pro to launch on 27 November: Expected specs, features

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch curved OLED QHD+ display with a notch. Photo: Reuters

Chinese electronics major Huawei is set to launch the Mate 20 Pro in India on November 27. The Mate 20 Pro was launched globally at an event in London last month. While three phones were launched in London at the Huawei event, India is likely to receive only the Mate 20 Pro. IANS first reported the launch date of the device, citing industry sources.

The Mate 20 Pro will be the first Huawei Mate device to make it to India officially. It features a 6.39-inch curved OLED QHD+ display with a notch. The smartphone is powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 980 processor, which is the world’s first processor to be made on a 7nm processor, ensuring better performance and efficiency. The processor integrates better modems that allow it to attain 4.5G speeds of 1.4Gbps and WiFi speeds of 1,733Mbps—both of which are the fastest according to Huawei.

The processor is mated with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, which can be expanded up to 256GB via Huawei’s Nano Memory Card, which can be accommodated inside a standard nano-SIM slot.

The Mate 20 Pro is backed by a 4,200 mAh battery, which can be charged via Huawei’s 40W charger (sold separately) which, according to Huawei, charges 1 percent of the battery every 30 seconds. It can also charge another Qi charging compliant phone wirelessly when placed on its back, with a feature called reverse wireless charging. To know more about how “reverse wireless charging” works, click here.

The back of the phone features a beastly 40MP+20MP+8MP setup, armed with Leica lenses. The cameras are placed in a radial arrangement, forming a square at the back with a flash completing the four corners. The primary 40MP camera has a regular focal length, while the 20MP has an ultra wide-angle lens with a focal length of 16mm. The 8MP camera has a 3x telephoto lens. The ISO can be yanked all the way up to ISO 102400.

At the international launch, Huawei set the price of the Mate 20 Pro at 1,049 euros (about Rs 89,000). We cannot be sure about its pricing in India just yet, considering this is the first time a Mate device is coming to our market.