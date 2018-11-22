With today’s Redmi Note 6 Pro launch, Xiaomi silently axed the successor to the Redmi Note 5

The Redmi 6 Pro shares a lot with the Redmi Note 5.

This year’s Valentines’ Day saw two major events—the Indian cricket team sealed the top spot in the ICC ODI team rankings and Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. While the fate of the former is well known, India is now in the second spot, the latter has seen a plot twist.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer today introduced the Redmi Note 6 Pro in the Indian market, the successor to the Note 5 Pro, pricing it at Rs 13,999 for the base variant. Boasting an additional camera on the front housed inside a notched display, the Note 6 Pro has a few subtle tweaks here and there, but it’s very strong to its roots.

But, what about the Note 5 successor?

Keeping everyone busy with the buzz about the Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi silently killed the successor to its sub-Rs 10,000 champ. The Note 5 featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A 5.99-inch display lit up the front of the phone along with a lonesome 5MP selfie camera. The rear of the phone sported a single 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture. There was no word from Xiaomi on the successor to this phone.

Is it really dead?

Let’s superimpose the specifications of another similarly priced smartphone from Xiaomi, the Redmi 6 Pro. It’s got the same underpinnings, and costs just a thousand rupees more the Note 5. It has a slightly different display, measuring 5.84-inches diagonally with a notch. Some purists may argue that’s a reasonable decrease, but if you squint harder, Xiaomi has cleverly kept the same length but a shrunk down the width of the display. The dimensions of the Redmi 6 Pro seem smaller because the notched 19:9 display is spread much further to the bezels. It even weighs the same.

The back of the phone has a dual camera setup consisting of 12MP primary sensor and 5MP depth sensor, while nearly everything else, including the battery remains the same.

Yes, it was originally launched as a “Lite” variant of the Mi A2 in Madrid, but the specifications clearly narrate a different story.

If you’re a Note 5 user, you might now have a clearer idea of what to buy if you’re planning to upgrade. Both, the Note 6 Pro and the 6 Pro offer value for money, but if you can’t manage to go up a thousand bucks, you will be better off with the latter.