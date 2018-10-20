Your face value just went up

Photo: Getty Images

Thirty thousand: that’s the number of invisible IR or infrared dots the Apple X’s FaceID system projects to create a model of your face that can be used to unlock the iPhone, securely access apps and perform other functions. You simply look at your iPhone. The FaceID system does the rest. It is one of the most revolutionary methods of biometric authentication and perhaps the standout feature that made headlines when Apple unveiled the iPhone X last year. The system is designed to prevent spoofing by photos or masks.

Facial-recognition technology is now fast approaching its next level. It has found useful avenues in security and law enforcement, but in the near future the technology will enable you to authorize financial transactions and breeze through airports. Here’s how.

Paperless travel

Soon, you won’t need a boarding pass for flights. You’ll look at a camera, and walk through the security check. The ministry of civil aviation recently announced the policy on biometric-based digital processing of passengers at airports—Digi Yatra—which will provide a seamless experience, right from the entering the airport to boarding an aircraft.

Digi Yatra will have a centralized registration system for passengers, who will be able to generate a Digi Yatra ID by sharing information such as their name, e-mail ID, mobile number and details of an approved identity proof. Passengers will then be able to use this Digi Yatra ID whenever they book a ticket. Airlines will share this passenger data and their Digi Yatra ID with the airport.

But how will it work? This is where facial recognition tech kicks in. On their first travel, passengers will have to go to a registration kiosk at the airport to validate their ID. The passenger’s photo will be added to the Digi Yatra ID at this stage. At the entry point, or e-gate, passengers will scan their boarding pass or e-ticket. On scanning the QR code, the system will validate the passenger and flight details. The Digi Yatra ID will verify the passenger’s identity through facial recognition. Once these details are verified, the e-gate will open. The system will also generate a token that will combine the passenger’s photo with the ticket PNR. This token can then be used to pass through other security checks right up till the passenger boards the flight.

One of the biggest benefits of this system will be the fact that passengers will not need to show their boarding pass or ID at multiple check points. Both airport operators and the airlines will also have real-time information about the passenger’s location in the airport.

The Digi Yatra central platform is expected to be operational by the end of February 2019—with a pilot expected to be implemented at the Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports. The Airports Authority of India also intends to roll out the programme at Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune and Vijayawada by April.

The trend also seems to be catching on globally. According to IATA’s 2018 Global Passenger Survey, a majority of passengers (65%) are willing to share personal data for expedited security and 45% are willing to replace their passports with biometric identification. More than 10,400 respondents across 153 countries shared their travel preferences with IATA for this survey in 2018.

EASY Payments

Transferring money to someone? Now, you won’t need two-factor authentication. Financial transactions can now be authorized with face-detecting technology. Indian e-commerce and digital wallet company PayTM is working on using a facial-recognition tool to authenticate digital payments, according to various news reports.

Even Spanish bank BBVA recently launched a facial-recognition payments system, in line with the bank’s plan to deliver payment methods based on biometric data, to make paying for things at stores “invisible”. As per an official release, the technology—which uses the facial recognition system developed by the start-up Veridas—is being currently used by thousands of employees at BBVA’s headquarters in Madrid at the bank’s cafes and restaurants to purchase items and pay bills.

HSBC also rolled out facial recognition on its mobile app for its corporate clients earlier this year. The facial-recognition option offers a quick and secure way of logging into the HSBCnet Mobile app, which is currently available in 24 markets around the world, including India. MasterCard is also planning to introduce something similar for its card users by April.

Saving endangered species

Researchers at Michigan State University recently unveiled a new facial-recognition software and app that can help protect endangered primates such as lemurs, golden monkeys and the chimpanzee. The program, called PrimNet, uses facial recognition to track these primates. Traditional tracking methods involve capturing an animal and tagging it. PrimNet provides a safer alternative. The researchers first created a databank of pictures of these animals in the wild. They also created a corresponding Android app, PrimID. Neural networks and AI were an important part of this process. “Researchers in the field can now snap a photo of a golden monkey, drop it into the app and identify the primate in question with a high degree of confidence,” according to an official press release.

The researchers believe the software and app can help in arresting the decline in the population of these animals that face a huge threat from illegal trade and trafficking. “If a captured great ape can be photographed and identified, knowing its origin can offer insights to its capture and help improve efforts to deter future crimes,” the release adds.