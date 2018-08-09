Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch today: Expected specifications, price
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED ‘Infinity Display’, Exynos 910 processor and a dual camera setup
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 fans can rejoice as Samsung is set to lift the curtains off its latest flagship smartphone. The launch will take place Samsung’s Unpacked event in New York on Thursday. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to be an incremental upgrade over the last year’s Note 8.
What to expect?
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED ‘Infinity Display’. The Note 9 is also expected to have a dual camera setup on the back, featuring two 12MP sensors. Other camera upgrades include ultra-slow-motion videos at 960 frames per second, similar to the one on Samsung Galaxy S9. The phone will offer an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera for selfies.
Reports suggest the phone will be powered by Exynos 910 processor. As per Samsung’s tradition, the company will also ship the Note 9 with Qualcomm processor in other markets. It will most likely be Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 845 processor. In India, Samsung offers Exynos versions. The Note 9 is expected to be powered by a 4,000mAh battery. As per the reports, Samsung will not skip the 3.5mm headphone jack on this phone, even though it carries a USB Type-C port.
The pricing of the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be similar to the outgoing Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note 8 costs Rs 67,000.
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch live stream
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s launch will take place at 8.30 pm IST. To watch the live stream, you can go the company’s Unpacked website or its YouTube channel. Simply click on the links to get redirected to the live stream.
More From Technology »
- Flipkart’s Big Freedom Sale: Good time to buy Pixel 2 for Android Pie
- Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on smartphones from OnePlus, Honor, Samsung, Vivo
- Netflix, smartphones may ruin your sex life
- Apple tells lawmakers iPhones are not listening in on consumers
- How Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo taking on Apple, Samsung
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Cipla Q1 results: Costs and US recovery vital for FY19 health
- Change in ownership has done Mphasis investors a world of good
- Midcaps, smallcaps recover but may not have found their lost charm yet
- 10 things the IMF numbers tell us about the Indian economy
- Why business expectations are so tepid despite recovery in Indian economy