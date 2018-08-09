Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch today: Expected specifications, price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be an incremental upgrade over the outgoing Note 8 (pictured) in terms of photography, battery life and performance. Photo: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 fans can rejoice as Samsung is set to lift the curtains off its latest flagship smartphone. The launch will take place Samsung’s Unpacked event in New York on Thursday. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to be an incremental upgrade over the last year’s Note 8.

What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED ‘Infinity Display’. The Note 9 is also expected to have a dual camera setup on the back, featuring two 12MP sensors. Other camera upgrades include ultra-slow-motion videos at 960 frames per second, similar to the one on Samsung Galaxy S9. The phone will offer an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera for selfies.

Reports suggest the phone will be powered by Exynos 910 processor. As per Samsung’s tradition, the company will also ship the Note 9 with Qualcomm processor in other markets. It will most likely be Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 845 processor. In India, Samsung offers Exynos versions. The Note 9 is expected to be powered by a 4,000mAh battery. As per the reports, Samsung will not skip the 3.5mm headphone jack on this phone, even though it carries a USB Type-C port.

The pricing of the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be similar to the outgoing Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note 8 costs Rs 67,000.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch live stream

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s launch will take place at 8.30 pm IST. To watch the live stream, you can go the company’s Unpacked website or its YouTube channel. Simply click on the links to get redirected to the live stream.