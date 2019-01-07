Xiaomi Mi A2 gets big price cut in India

The base variant of the Mi A2 with 4GB RAM/64GB ROM is available at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant is selling at Rs 15,999.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi today slashed the price of its Mi A2 handset by up to Rs 4,500. Xiaomi’s exclusive sale for Mi A2 is taking place via Amazon India and mi.com as well as offline stores include Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi made this announcement on Twitter. It is said it will make four more announcements in the coming hours.

Mi fans! Here's the 1st BIG #High5 announcement! Get #MiA2 at a never before price. Massive discount of ₹4,500!



Get yours starting 12 noon from https://t.co/D3b3Qt4Ujl, @amazonIN, Mi Home & offline stores!

— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 7, 2019

The base variant of the Mi A2 with 4GB RAM/64GB ROM is available at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant is selling at Rs 15,999. The original prices of the two variants are Rs 17,499 and Rs 20,500 respectively.

The Mi A2 was launched last summer and is the Chinese smartphone maker’s second Android One handset. It comes with marginal improvements over the Mi A1, which was launched in 2017, but skips the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160x1080. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. The Mi A2 comes in two RAM variants of 4GB and 6GB, with internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

For photos, the Mi A2 features a dual camera set-up on the back comprising a 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor and a 20MP Sony IMX 376 sensor. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera with flash, capable of delivering a DSLR-like depth-of-field effect.

The Mi A2’s runs on Android Oreo-based Android One platform, and not on the MIUI ROM that powers other Xiaomi phones. Being an Android One device means Xiaomi Mi A2 is in the list of priority phones that receive the latest updates and security patches from Google. So the Mi A2 will be eligible for an Android Pie update whenever Google makes it available for other phones.