Xiaomi to make 5 major announcements today

The exclusive sale for Mi A2 is taking place via Amazon India and mi.com as well as offline stores include Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi India will make five major announcements regarding offers and discounts on its product line-up today. One of these is already out—Rs 4,500 discount on the Mi A2.

Xiaomi made this announcement on Twitter and said the exclusive sale for Mi A2 is taking place via Amazon India and mi.com as well as offline stores include Mi Home stores.

The base variant of the Mi A2 with 4GB RAM/64GB ROM is available at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant is selling at Rs 15,999. The original prices of the two variants are Rs 17,499 and Rs 20,500 respectively.

Mi fans! Here's the 1st BIG #High5 announcement! Get #MiA2 at a never before price. Massive discount of ₹4,500!



Get yours starting 12 noon from https://t.co/D3b3Qt4Ujl, @amazonIN, Mi Home & offline stores!

RT if you're getting one & stay tuned for 4 more amazing announcements. pic.twitter.com/uNP2cmOl82 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 7, 2019

The Mi A2 was launched last summer and is the Chinese smartphone maker’s second Android One handset. It comes with marginal improvements over the Mi A1, which was launched in 2017, but skips the 3.5mm headphone jack.

While Xiaomi hasn’t disclosed the other four announcements, it is safe to assume that some of its bestselling products might receive a significant price cut today.