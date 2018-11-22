Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro priced at Rs 13,999: Specifications, more

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with nearly the same design as its predecessor, except the all-new 6.26 Full HD+ LCD display with a notch at the front.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone in India on 22 November. The phone is the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker’s bestseller. The Redmi Note 6 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The smartphone is available on Flipkart and Mi.com and it will go on sale from 23 November. The smartphone will also be available at a special Black Friday price of Rs 12,999 for the base model and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB model.

Xiaomi Note 6 Pro: Pricing

The 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage variant of the Xiaomi Note 6 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999.

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with nearly the same design as its predecessor, except the all-new 6.26 Full HD+ LCD display with a notch at the front. Xiaomi has also added a P2i coating on the smartphone, so it can take casual splashes relatively better. However, the company doesn’t encourage you to completely submerge the phone inside water as it is not IP67 certified.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB). The phone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 10 running atop. Some online portals have shown that tests are being conducted for Android Pie on the device.

At the back, the Redmi Note 6 Pro sports the same 12MP+5MP dual-camera setup found on the Note 5 Pro, except that it is AI enabled. The front of the phone, however, houses two AI-enabled 20MP+2MP sensors for better portrait selfies.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition feature. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.