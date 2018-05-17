Why AI defines this Android phone

Honor 10 Rs32,999

Not long ago, specifications defined whether a phone would succeed or not. Then the focus shifted to software. Now, it is all about Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. The Honor 10 from Huawei, a more affordable reinterpretation of the flagship Huawei P20 Pro, uses AI extensively to ensure the camera is more effective. In other words, all the photographs are processed by AI-based algorithms.

The gorgeous Aurora Glass finish on the Phantom Blue colour variant reflects different shades when light falls on it at various angles. At the front is the fingerprint sensor, which sits below the display glass—something we haven’t seen in many phones. It works well.

The dual-camera set-up has a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 24-megapixel monochrome sensor working together (both lenses have an f/1.8 aperture). Every time you use the camera, AI works in real-time for object and scene detection. This worked well in the P20 Pro, and it is as effective in the Honor 10. The algorithms work well to identify the scene being framed to apply automatic image processing for better colours and richness. Portrait photographs are processed well. But in some low-light photographs, we did notice that the edges tend to be a bit softer than ideal.

As it turns out, the Honor 10 ticks most of the boxes on the specifications sheet too. Performance is fantastic, with the Kirin 970 processor paired with 6 GB RAM. There is 128 GB storage. The 3,400 mAh battery lasts a day and a half on a single charge. The 5.84-inch display (2,280x1,080 resolution) is bright and rich, though it does miss out on HDR capabilities.

The Honor 10 is by far the best Android phone at this price point. The fact that it is trying to replicate the performance and user experience of its more expensive siblings, holds it in good stead. The timing of launch is ideal with the OnePlus 6 arriving soon.