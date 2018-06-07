Bank of America’s AI assistant avoids Alexa-like eavesdropping
There is no potential for overhearing because the applications that support Bank of America’s Erica can’t be engaged unless there is a physical action
New York: Bank of America Corp. says its artificial intelligence assistant (AI) isn’t likely to listen in on private conversations the way Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa did last month.
Customers have to take a physical action to start using “Erica,” the firm’s virtual assistant that answers questions about banking and products, Cathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief operations and technology officer, said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest conference in New York.
“There is no potential for overhearing because the applications that support Erica can’t be engaged unless there is a physical action, an authentication action,” Bessant said.
Two customers in Oregon found out recently that their Amazon Echo—which uses “Alexa” software—had sent an acquaintance a recording of a private conversation. Amazon said the device thought it heard a series of commands, including “Alexa” and “send message.”
Erica, which is meant to handle customer questions in English via a mobile app, was rolled out during the first quarter to US consumers. Its debut was at least a few months late. Executives had promised beginning in January 2017 that it would be ready last year.
Chief executive officer Brian Moynihan said in a presentation last month that 450,000 people were using Erica and the app had logged more than 1 million “interactions.”
More From Technology »
- Deep in the Pentagon, a secret AI program to find hidden nuclear missiles
- Engineer.ai launches app building solution, eyes $150 million revenue
- Facebook discloses it shared data with Chinese device makers
- Apple increases privacy controls in growing spat with Facebook
- WWDC 2018: Apple puts privacy buttons in Safari amid Facebook spat
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- What RBI’s consumer confidence survey says about 4 years of Modi govt
- RBI’s June policy: When numbers offer less clarity than words
- If Flipkart losses haven’t alarmed Walmart, Amazon India’s should
- GMR Infrastructure struggles to take wing in turbulent skies
- Did Goods and Services Tax spur shift to formal economy?