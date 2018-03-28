Firefox browser’s new add-on puts a leash on Facebook tracking your data

Based on Mozilla’s new Multi-Account Containers platform for the Firefox browser, Facebook container is designed to protect users’ privacy by restricting Facebook from accessing third-party cookies on the browser.

If you don’t want Facebook to track your browser activities, Firefox web browser’s new add-on called Facebook Container can come in handy. The new extension automatically opens all Facebook-related tabs and pages in an isolated section of the browser.

Facebook uses third-party cookies to track users’ browsing activities and then uses the data to target them with more appropriate ads (advertisements). So if a user has been shopping on Amazon for a bag, Facebook will show more bag-related ads on the Facebook page. After the Cambridge Analytica controversy, it is hard to know where the data may end up.

Facebook Container is free to download and use. Once it is installed, it will delete all previous Facebook cookies from the web browser and log you out of the Facebook account, if you had saved the account password on it.

The add-ons, also known as extensions, are basically web apps which work within the web browser and offer features which are not built-into the browser. Every extension has a specific purpose and can be removed anytime users’ want.

When you open Facebook again, the page will automatically open in a blue-coloured browser tab. The blue colour of the tab is an identifier for users’ convenience.

Once the Facebook page opens, users will be asked to login again as they usually do. Mozilla claims it doesn’t track or store any user data from the new add-on.

The container only applies to Facebook’s webpages. So if a user click on a non- Facebook link shared by another user on the platform or types the URL of a separate webpage, it will open outside the container in the regular white-coloured tab.

Certain features such as embedded Facebook comments and like buttons inside a non-Facebook webpage will not work on the Firefox browser.

Similarly, websites which support social media logins and allow users to login to their accounts using Facebook credentials, will not work. According to Mozilla, this has been done to keep activities on other websites out of Facebook’s reach.

The new feature will come in handy for users who cannot completely cut Facebook out of their life, but do not want them to access all their browser activities either.