Google celebrates 20th birthday with Doodle video, offline T-Rex game

Google has added a birthday hat in its T-Rex game which only appears when you’re disconnected from the web

September 27 marks the birthday of internet giant Google and it is celebrating it by thanking all of its users with a nostalgic video of its evolution. Google was launched in 1998 as a search engine with the aim to organise all the content on the internet.

Over the last 20 years, Google has become our go-to destination for searching anything online—from cute cat videos to the Large Hadron Collider. In fact, Google enjoys a majority share of desktop search traffic all around the world, with India being on top with 94.3% of its searches made on Google.

The celebratory video, which can be viewed by clicking on the Google logo on its search home page, walks you through all the significant searches made over the years. Thanks to its multilingual support, Google, through its search indexing, has let people more aware by dissemination of news and knowledge. It has also answered questions and advertised relevant advertisements via its use of cookies.

Starting off in a single country, Google has made its reach bigger over the years. It is now available in more than 190 countries and over 150 languages.

While the Doodle video is instantly visible to most users, there’s also a hidden Easter egg in the offline T-Rex game on Google Chrome browser. Google has added a birthday hat in its T-Rex game which only appears when you’re disconnected from the web. After running over the birthday hat, the game stutters for a while and then the T-Rex dinosaur runs in the rest of the game with a birthday hat. This is available for both, mobile and desktop users.