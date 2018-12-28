The gadget round-up: The showstoppers of 2018

Youngsters playing PUBG Mobile on their smartphone for hours, elderly switching off the lights using voice or a family watching their favourite movie in 4K HDR on Netflix are some of the habits which were shaped by the gadgets around them. We have rounded up some of the gadgets that showed up in 2018 and left an indelible mark on, consumers, experts and the tech industry .

IoT (internet of things) devices

Amazon Echo Plus 2

₹14,999

The Echo Plus 2 takes the whole IoT experience up by a few notches with features such as Zigbee smart hub which can find IoT products on its own, the temperature sensor and local voice control which works offline

Samsung Family Hub fridge

₹2,79,990

This is a smart fridge with built in cameras and sensors. You can control the temperature, look inside the fridge remotely and even mirror your TV or smartphone on its 21-inch screen

Google Home

₹9,999

Launched in India in April 2018, the Google Home speaker has a 360 degree design like Echo Plus2, but comes with the Google Assistant. Its voice match feature can identity voice and one can control compatible IoT devices with it.

Laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus

₹2,99,990

The ROG Zephyrus is one of the slimmest and lightest notebooks driven by Nvidia’s top-of-the- line GTX 1080 graphics.

Apple MacBook Air 2018

Starts at ₹1,14,900

The latest notebook in Apple’s Macbook Air line-up offers a thin bezel Retina display, wide track pad and 8th gen Intel chipsets.

Dell XPS 13

₹1,88,316

The new XPS 13 offers a rare combo of 4K HDR display and Intel’s 8th gen chip set in the form-factor of an 11-inch notebook.

Smart TVs

Samsung Q900 QLED 8K TV

$14,999 (Approx ₹10,54,654)

The Q900 is a trendsetter offering an 8K display with screen space of up to 85-inch in top of the line models. In the absence of 8K content, it can upscale existing content into 8K.

LG OLED C8

Starts at ₹2,24,900

Regarded as one of the best TVs of the year, the C8 has three screen variants with 4K high dynamic range (HDR) support on all. Its AI processor can auto adjust sharpness, colour and depth for best viewing experience.

Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55

₹49,999

For buyers looking for a 4K TV that won’t burn a hole in their pocket, the Xiaomi 4K TV is perfect. It has 55-inch display with an almost frameless design and supports HDR.

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 4

Starts at ₹40,990

The edge-to-edge screen gives the Apple Watch Series 4 a futuristic look and a 30% larger screen in the same form-factor as the predecessor. It is faster, lasts longer and packs in more health related features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

₹24,990

The Tizen OS is a work in a progress, but the Galaxy Watch in itself has so much to offer that it is just hard to ignore. The rotatable bezel makes navigation smoother and more fun.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

₹1,999

In the budget segment, the Mi band 3 is one of the best fitness bands around. It has bigger display, includes a built in sensor to monitor heart rate and can muster up to 20 days of battery backup.

Cameras

Fujifilm XT3

Starts at ₹1,17,999

Regarded as the best camera in Fujifilm’s X series, the XT3 can capture 4K videos at 60fps, has a new sensor with backside illumination, which despite (23.5x15.6mm) size can capture more light.

Nikon D850

Starts at ₹2,54,950

A mid-sized DSLR with 45.7-megapixel full-frame sensor, the D850 runs on Nikon’s Expeed 5 image processor offering burst rate of 7fps and has ISO of 64-25,600.

Leica D-Lux 7

Around ₹1,00,000

The Leica D-Lux 7 is a highly compact point & shoot camera with a 17-megapixel (4/3rd sensor), a high res electronic viewfinder and a powerful zoom lens.

Portable Audio

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6

$399 (Approx ₹28,047)

Considered one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers of the year by experts, the BeoPlay P6 is notable for its powerful audio output, 360 degree surround sound and up to 16 hours of backup.

Sony WH-1000XM3

₹29,990

An over-the-ear headphone with active noise cancellation, the WH-1000XM3 works wirelessly and allows users to search, chat and control it with voice.

HP Omen Mindframe

$149

This is the first headphone with active ear-cup cooling technology. The coolers inside the ear cups keep the area around the grille around the ear cool to provide a long and comfortable audio experience.

Smartphones

Apple iPhone Xs Max

Starts at ₹1,09,900

The offers a tablet-like 6.5-inch screen in the form factor of a 5.5-inch screen phone. It’s also one of the first dual-SIM iPhones.

Google Pixel 3 XL

Starts at ₹83,000

The big screen variant of Pixel 3, it is notable for the notched display, wireless charging and machine learning-based camera system.

Vivo Nex

₹44,990

This was one of the first phones to offer a bezel-less display by putting front camera on top.