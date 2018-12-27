GoPro Hero 7 Black review: Brings smart features in action cameras

GoPro one of the leading action camera makers, has recently updated its product line-up with the new Hero 7 Black.

New Delhi: Action cameras are gaining a lot of traction. Their compact form-factor and flexible design make them very handy during treks, road trips, skiing, paragliding or scuba diving. GoPro one of the leading action camera makers, has recently updated its product line-up with the new Hero 7 Black.

Design: While the Hero 7 retains the design of the Hero 6 Black, it has a slightly darker finish. The mounts and other accessories of the latter will work with it. Hero 7 is also waterproof without the water-proof case, also known as housing. However, on its own it only works up to a depth of 10 metres. For users planning to use it for scuba diving, the Super Suit housing, which costs around ₹4,000 will be required. It has control buttons around it, but can get things done faster with voice commands.

Performance: Capturing videos on the move can result in shaky footage. To curb this shaking, users often turn to mechanical gimbals. While Hero 6 Black had built-in EIS (electronic image stabilization) it only worked at 30fps in 4K recording. The Hero 7 addresses this with HyperSmooth feature, which allows gimbal like stabilization at 60 fps in 4K videos. The results are a lot more stable as compared to the Hero 6 Black. In terms of colours and detailing, the videos captured look sightly better.

Smart extras: Another highlight of the Hero 7 Black is that it supports live streaming on Facebook or YouTube, albeit at reduced resolution of up to 720p. The microphone has been improved so the videos and live streams sound a lot louder. It also offers some camera smarts such as short clips which restricts video recording to 15-30 second, face detection, portrait mode, time lapse and Super Photo which can capture photos in HDR.

Verdict

The Hero 7 Black has several features such as live streaming, gimbal like video stabilisation and improved microphone, which will lift the action camera experience significantly.