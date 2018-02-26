MWC 2018: What is Samsung DeX Pad and how it works

With Smasung DeX, users get an Android-based desktop interface with limited options.

With the announcement of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018 in Barcelona, Samsung has set a new benchmark for Android smartphones. Big screen, narrow form-factor, powerful innards and security features make them perfect for professionals. But what makes them even more viable is the new Samsung DeX Pad. It is an upgraded version of the Samsung DeX dock and can replicate desktop experience on any TV or monitor using the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones.

Samsung DeX is similar to the now obsolete Microsoft Continuum, which could convert and replicate a Windows Phone’s interface into a Windows desktop interface on a TV or monitor connected to its Display dock. With Smasung DeX, users get an Android-based desktop interface with limited options. However, Samsung claims that the Dex Pad can run enterprise-level, virtualized Windows desktops and apps with VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) solutions along with cloud-based ecosystems from Citrix, VMware and Amazon.

DeX Pad works on the same principle as the predecessor, the DeX Dock, but comes with a more flexible design. The predecessor is circular in shape, holds the smartphone in a reclining position and needs a physical keyboard and mouse for control.

DeXPad is square shaped, looks like a wireless charging pad and is flat at the top so the smartphone screen is facing upwards and could be used as trackpad or keyboard. This means users can work with the DeX Pad even if they don’t have a physical keyboard or mouse around.

Users can connect any TV to the DeX Pad using the HDMI connector, while accessories such as keyboard and mouse can be connected with the two USB ports and USB-C port or via Bluetooth on the smartphone. For internet access, it relies on the broadband connection available on the Samsung smartphone.

The DeX Pad is not compatible with last year’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones and works only with the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones, which means users will have to spend at least $719 (approximately Rs46,494) for the Galaxy S9 and an additional amount for the DeX Pad. There is no update on the price of the Pad yet, but it is going to cost over $100 just like the predecessor.

The new DeX also supports higher resolution of up to 2,560x1,440p, allowing users to take full advantage of a high-resolution TV or monitor. The predecessor could only muster a resolution of 1,920x1,080p.