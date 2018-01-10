CES 2018: Lenovo Mirage Solo is what future VR headsets could be

Mirage Solo is the first VR headset which works without involving PCs or laptops.

The next stage of evolution in VR (virtual reality) includes headsets which are not tied to any smartphone, console or PC and do not require a separate set of sensors to track movements. They work independently and have their own processor, battery, screen and even speakers. At the ongoing CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Lenovo unveiled a new VR headset, called Mirage Solo, which supports Google’s Daydream platform for VR. Which means users will be able to access the same content available on the Daydream View headset for Android smartphones.

Mirage Solo is the first VR headset which works without involving PCs or laptops. Oculus Go, which costs $199 and will be available sometime in 2018, works on similar lines but with a different platform and relies on the Oculus store for content. Google is also working on a standalone version of Daydream View, but we don’t know its specifics yet.

The Mirage Solo looks better placed than the Oculus Go as it runs on a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, while the latter runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor. To control and navigate through the Daydream content, Mirage Solo will use a wireless controller which looks and works just like the controller on the Daydream View headset.

The icing on the cake are the built-in sensors powered by World Sense motion-tracking technology. It allows users to move to and fro, lean and dodge for a more interactive VR experience. This option is available in PC-based VR headsets such as HTC Vive but requires separate sensors to be placed at specific locations in the room. Headsets which work with smartphones can only track the movement of head. Mirage Solo comes with built-in battery, which can last up to 7 hours on one charge, according to Lenovo.

Lenovo also claims the headset has been designed with user-comfort in mind. The bands have been designed to ensure the load of the headset is evenly distributed so it won’t feel heavy. Also, the interiors which will come in contact with users’ face and forehead have been lined up with breathable padding.

To help users create their own VR content, Lenovo has also announced a Mirage VR camera which uses its two 13-megapixel fish eye cameras to enhance depth of field and capture the same images at slightly different angles to create a 3D effect. To access the VR content from it, users will have to upload the video on YouTube.

Both Mirage Solo and Mirage camera will be available separately in the US by April 2018. Their prices will be announced later.