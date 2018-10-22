Intel’s Core, Core X series promise better gaming, performance

Anand Srivatsa, vice-president of desktop, systems and channel at Intel Corporation, during the keynote presentation at the company’s Fall Desktop Launch in New York.

New Delhi: Intel has introduced a new crop of Core and Core X series chipsets, promising improved performance for gamers and professionals. The Core series, targeted at gamers and mainstream users, offers a 15% leap in performance over the previous generation processors, courtesy higher clock speeds and more cores.

It includes three options—Core i5-9600K (priced at $262), which offers 6 cores and 8 threads, and max clock speed of up to 4.6GHz; Core i7-9700K ($374), which has 8 core and equal number of threads, and offers max clock speed of up to 4.9GHz; and the Core i9-9900K ($488), which packs in 8 cores and 16 threads, and can muster clock speed of up to 5GHz. There are no options in the Core i3 series, as of now.

Then there is the Core X series, which is targeted at professionals with more resource-intensive work requirements. It includes seven variants starting at $589 in US. Its top-of-the-line variant packs in 18 cores and 36 threads, and is priced at $1,979. For users with heavy workloads, Intel has announced a 28-core chipset, Xeon W-3175X, for workstations. It will be available from December 2018, while the other two family of chipsets will hit US stores in November 2018. There is no word on when the mobile version of the new chipsets, for laptops and 2-in-1s, will be available.

In terms of performance upgrade, Intel’s tests suggest up to 11% more frames per second (FPS) in games such as Conquerors Blade and Total War: Warhammer II. The new chipsets support refresh rates of up to 220fps, which means a smoother gaming experience. Similarly, editing videos in Adobe Premier Pro is going to get 34% faster compared with 8th gen chipsets. Clearly, upgrading to the new chipsets will speed up things for professionals involved in gaming, content creation and video editing.

Overall, upgrading to desktops running the new chipsets will lead to sizeable cost for companies. Going for all-in-ones and desktops can cost a little more based on what other hardware—such as graphics processing unit, random access memory and storage option—the new chipsets have been clubbed with. Building a custom desktop will be a more cost-effective solution, and offers more room for customisation.