Solving enterprise problems with AI

(Left) Naveen Jain founder and CEO TransOrg Analytics and Prashant Warier, CEO and co-founder of Qure.ai.

New Delhi: We profile two enterprise tech start-ups that are using artificial intelligence (AI) to solve real world problems.

TransOrg Analytics: Cloning to predict customer behaviour

TransOrg Analytics is a Gurgaon-based data science company that uses machine learning (ML)algorithms to predict customer behaviour. Founded by Naveen Jain, TransOrg offers automated machine learning solutions on the cloud. Jain and team have built Clonizo (inspired by the word ‘cloning’), an artificial intelligence (AI) engine that identifies customers who demonstrate similar behaviours to an “ideal” group of customers. It not only helps in identifying customer look-alikes (clones) but also in predicting customer behaviours. When an insurance company, for instance, wanted to build a predictive customer attrition model to improve its customer retention, the company’s analytics team took almost three months in building these models, severely delaying the retention efforts. Subsequently, the company used ‘Clonizo’ to build these models and run retention campaigns, and were able to accomplish the whole process within two weeks, improving campaign response rate by 22%, claims Jain.

Qure.ai: Artificial intelligence for Radiology

Making healthcare more accessible and affordable using technology is the motto of Qure.ai. Founded in 2016, Qure.ai uses deep learning algorithms to interpret X-rays, CT scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs) providing faster, more accurate diagnosis and better patient monitoring. According to Prashant Warier, CEO and co-founder, Qure.ai offers two solutions. A qXR for chest scans and qER for head scans. The algorithms detect the abnormalities from chest X-rays and scans and creates an automated report which is similar to a radiologist’s report but with greater accuracy. From the X-ray and/or MRI scans for abnormalities, Qure.ai generates a heat map of the abnormalities, making it easier for doctors to identify the presence and extent of the disease and thereby recommend personalized treatments.” Qure.ai solutions are offered via cloud services with limited local computing needs and are affordably priced. Alternatively, Qure.ai’s pay-per-use model also allows clinics and radiology centres in suburban and rural areas to utilize our solutions, adds Warier.

Qure.ai has deployed its solutions across many national and international locations. From 10,000 processed scans and five deployments in 2016-17, the healthcare start up has grown to 20 plus sites and 50,000 plus processed scans till date.