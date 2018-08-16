LG G7+ ThinQ: A flagship phone that is just short of being a winner

The 6.1-inch screen is slightly smaller than what you get in the OnePlus 6.

New Delhi: With the G7+ ThinQ, LG is trying to keep things simple and focus more on delivering the best user experience rather than dazzling buyers with designer looks or gimmicky features.

Design: The G7+ ThinQ has a simple design with a form factor narrower than many of its rivals, including the OnePlus 6. The flat waistline and lightweight design are some of the other elements which make it comfortable to hold.The front panel looks trendy with the iPhone X-like cut out at top and really thin bezel at the bottom of the screen. Most high-end phones including the OnePlus 6 sport a similar design.

Display: The 6.1-inch screen is slightly smaller than what you get in the OnePlus 6 (6.28-inches; 2,280x1,080p) or the Vivo Nex (6.6-inches; 2,316x1,080p). But the G7+ ThinQ offer more pixels per inch: 540ppi and a higher resolution of 3,120x1,440p than its Chinese counterparts, resulting in a slightly sharper looking display. However, colours look brighter in the OnePlus 6.

Software: The LG smartphone runs on Android 8.1 with a polished-looking custom user interface on top. It offers plenty of customization options without missing out any of the features of stock Android. There is the ThinQ AI (artificial intelligence) tool that adds AI capabilities to the phone. In the camera app, it identifies the object in a shot and suggests the optimal effect and angle to get the best results.

Performance: Powered by the best- in-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, also used in the OnePlus 6 and Vivo Nex, and with up to 6 GB of RAM, the G7+ ThinQ was on top of most tasks and games. You can quickly switch between apps even when multiple apps run in the background. Moreover, games such as Asphalt 9 worked without any jitters. However, the 3,000mAh battery barely lasts a day, which is a bit disappointing. Audio quality from the speaker is impressive and loud.

Camera: The G7+ ThinQ offers dual 16-megapixel cameras with a wide angle lens and an AI-powered camera. In daytime shots, the colours look vivid and darker areas look well lit up, but the amount of detailing isn’t as good as in the OnePlus 6. Even in low- light shots, the OnePlus 6 was able to muster more detail.