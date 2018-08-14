Flash sale of JioPhone 2 on 16th August. Check for price, features, specifications

JioPhone customers will be able to enjoy Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps from Independence Day, 15 August. WhatsApp will be available on JioPhone devices later on.

Unveiled by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani at company’s annual general meeting (AGM) last month, JioPhone 2, the higher-end model of JioPhone will be sold online in a flash sale on 16th August. Registrations for JioPhone 2 will begin from Independence Day, 15 August, after which the new Jio phone model will be sold at Rs 2,999 in a flash sale at 12pm on 16th August from the company’s website Jio.com.

This would be the first online sale of the latest model of Jio phone, a smart feature phone which offers a lot more features than a regular feature phone but falls short of a smartphone. Running on KaiOS operating system, JioPhone 2 has a QWERTY keypad and comes in handy for very basic internet use.

With added functionalities, the launch of a new JioPhone 2 model and a strong retail presence across India, JioPhone is well on its way to enable 100 million users on this JioPhone platform in the shortest possible time.

Key features and specifications of JioPhone 2:

JioPhone 2 is powered with a horizontal screen display and a full QWERTY keyboard.

Starting 15th August, JioPhone customers will be able to enjoy Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps.

WhatsApp will also be available on JioPhone devices soon.

JioPhone users are already enjoying free voice calls and a host of applications with premium content on the go such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic and JioChat.

JioPhone2 has voice command features to make calls, send messages, search the internet, play music, watch videos and operate the entire suite of applications available on the JioPhone.