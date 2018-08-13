Oppo R17 with in-screen fingerprint scanner specs revealed in China

The Oppo R17 features a 2mm x 2mm in-screen fingerprint scanner. Photo: Oppo/Weibo

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo’s R17 was spotted in a listing on a Chinese website today. The phones features a teardrop notch on the front, similar to that being teased on the Oppo F9. The launch date and price of the Oppo R17 are not available yet.

Oppo R17 specifications

The Oppo R17 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080. It also features the same “teardrop” notch design that has been teased in Oppo F9 commercials, which is expected to launch in India soon. The phone has 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone also features a 2mm x 2mm in-screen fingerprint scanner, the first Oppo phone to feature one.

Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with Oppo’s VOOC fast charging technology which delivers two hours of battery life with five minutes of charge.

To click photos, the phone features a 16MP+5MP, vertically stacked, dual rear camera setup. On the front it features a 25MP Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture to click selfies. The camera also supports an AI Portrait mode along with a bunch of features focused on selfies and scene presets.

Connectivity features of the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C.

The phone will go for pre-orders on August 18. There’s no word on it’s India launch.

The Weibo listing also confirmed that another version of the smartphone, namely R17 pro is also on its way.