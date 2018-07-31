How smartphone displays will look like over the next few months

Phonemakers such as Vivo and Oppo have found a way to offer a truly bezel-less screen by removing the selfie camera and other sensors from the front panel to a mechanical slider at the top of the phone.

Smartphones have undergone a major design change in the last few months. Screen sizes have gone up and display designs have changed a lot. Pretty soon users can buy phones with bendable screens.

Bendable phones to become a reality

Phonemakers have been experimenting with bendable screens for years. LG G Flex was the first phone to offer a curved screen. Most flagship phones by Samsung have screen that are curved sideways. The recent advancement in technology will soon usher in an era of truly bendable screens. According to analyst David Hsieh from research firm IHS Markit, smartphones with foldable AMOLED displays can be expected by the end of the year. China-based display company BOE has developed a 7.56-inch foldable AMOLED display, which can bend 100,000 times without breaking. Taiwanese electronics company AUO has developed a 5-inch AMOLED display, which can bend more than 1.5 million times without breaking. BOE is in talks with Huawei to bring the technology to the masses. Samsung is reportedly working on a bendable 7-inch screen smartphone, which may launch sometime later this year.

Displays that won’t shatter

A major limitation of curved screens is that they shatter easily. According to a recent study by research firm Toluna, on average, people drop their smartphones seven times in a year and half of the drops occur for a height of 1 metre or less. Samsung has developed a new bendable OLED panel made of an unbreakable substrate with a plastic overlay, which makes it more rugged than bendable screen with glass overlay. The new screen has also been certified by Underwriters Laboratories Inc, a testing firm for the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which means it ready to be shipped in new smartphones. The screen was dropped 26 times from a height of 1.2 metres to test its durability.

Corning has also come up with a new Gorilla glass panel for flat screens, which it claims can survive repeated drops on rough surfaces from a height of 1 metre. Corning has improved the composition of the glass to enhance its compressive stress, which makes it more rugged than its predecessor Gorilla Glass 5, which was launched two year ago.

Bigger display is the new norm

A 5.5-inch panel is no longer the default screen size. By trimming the size of front-facing bezels, modern phones have created room for 6-6.3-inch screens in the same form-factor. Apple kicked off the trend with the iPhone X and now every flagship phone has a similar cut-out at the top and a screen that stretches to almost all corners. Soon you won’t even get to see the notch. Phonemakers such as Vivo and Oppo have found a way to offer a truly bezel-less screen by removing the selfie camera and other sensors from the front panel to a mechanical slider at the top of the phone.

Display with in-built fingerprint sensor

The thin bezel design also compelled phonemakers to move the fingerprint sensor to the back or switch to a face-based unlocking mechanism. That is going to change soon as phonemakers have developed a fingerprint sensor embedded under the screen.

According to a report by financial services firm IHS Markit, the under the display fingerprint sensor will be available in 100 million smartphones by 2019. Samsung and Apple are reportedly developing their in-display ultrasonic sensors too. Vivo has already launched two smartphones, X21 and Nex, with in-display sensors in India, while Xiaomi is offering it in the Mi8 Explorer Edition, which was recently launched in China.

Over the years, improvement in phone screens revolved largely around a bump in resolution or protection against scratches. Now phonemakers are playing around more with the design and build quality to keep users happy.