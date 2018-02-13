Digitize your cooking tools

It’s time to try something new in the kitchen. Retire your drab old whistle-cooker and wok, and bring home smart appliances that use the best of technology to make cooking easy.

Whirlpool smart oven ($1,949. Launch later this year. Whirlpool.com)

This is for those who want good food but without the hassle of figuring out what to make. The Whirlpool smart oven pairs with Yummly (free, iOS and Android), a personalized recipe recommendation app. All you need to do is select the ingredients you have and Yummly will suggest a recipe. The app then takes you step by step through the cutting and prepping process, all the while communicating with the oven to automatically preheat, cook and turn itself off once the meal is done. If you have planned your meals, Yummly can send notifications on what to start cooking as well.

Prepd pack ($69 (around Rs4,415, shipping extra). Getprepd.com)

The Prepd Pack lunch box is a smart one with an app that helps you plan and prepare your lunch, and track your food’s nutritional value so you can control what you eat. The start-up began as a Kickstarter project to raise $25,000 and ended up raising more than a million dollars for reimagined lunches. The main case is an elegant rectangular box that can house a versatile modular system of containers with smart magnetic cutlery. The highlight is, of course, the app (free for iOS, Android) which helps you prepare lunches in advance. Prepd has tied up with chefs and nutritionists to create a library of prep-friendly recipes tailored for a broad range of diets, appetites and health goals. The app also makes a shopping list based on your choice of lunches for the week, and tracks calories. It can connect to other health apps like HealthKit on iOS, to track your health and fitness.

Morphy richards sauté and soup maker (Rs10,995 on Morphyrichardsindia.com)

Love fresh, home-made soups? This 1.6-litre jug-shaped gadget is dedicated to soups. All you need to do is sauté the ingredients, then add vegetables and stock and close the lid, and your soup is ready in 20 minutes. The smooth programming blends the soup while the chunky one offers a thicker consistency. You can also manually control this feature with the blend button. You can pause in the middle of a cooking cycle to open the lid and add seasoning. The gadget makes four servings. Once you’ve had the meal, all the jug needs is a quick rinse. Recipes can be found on the Morphy Richards Cook & Create app (free on iOS, Android).

Anova precision cooker ($159, shipping extra. Anovaculinary.com)

Sous vide or “under vacuum” in French is a process of vacuum-sealing food in a bag and then cooking it to a precise temperature immersed in water. This technique has become popular with home chefs around the world. The Anova precision cooker makes it easy to use the sous vide technique through its attached app. All you have to do is clip the gadget into a pot full of water. Then, within the Anova app (free for iOS and Android), choose what you’re cooking, set the time and temperature, put the food into a ziplock bag and clip on to the side of the pot. With over 1,000 recipes in the app, you’ll rarely be at a loss.

Usha infiniticook halogen oven (Rs11,995 on Usha.com)

This is a combination of a transparent oven and air fryer which can be used for baking, grilling, roasting, air frying, thawing, slow cooking, braising, barbequing, toasting and air drying. It has a circular filament filled with halogen gas to create intense heat. It is a little more than 8kg in weight and offers two levels of cooking with a total capacity of 17 litres so you can roast the veggies and pizza together.

Instant pot ($79.99 onwards. www.instantpot.com)

This is a combination of a pressure and slow cooker. You press a button and it will do tasks like make a soup or stew, make rice, boil multigrains, etc. The microprocessor in each cooker controls the cooking time, pressure and temperature. You can customize these too, or cook manually. It also has a delay-start feature and a yogurt-making setting. The Instant Pot cooker switches to keep the food warm once the cooking is done.

Prestige cleanhome ozoniser (Rs3,520 on Prestigesmartkitchen.com)

Worried about pesticides in your food? Opt for the CleanHome Ozoniser which uses O3 purification technology to create ozone gas. All you need to do is plug in the gadget and immerse the pipe into a bowl with water and your vegetables. Through the pipe, the gadget generates ozone, and high-voltage electricity that kills harmful bacteria, fungi, pathogens, and removes chemicals and pesticides. You can set it up on a timer to make sure the vegetable, meats, pulses or fruits you use are healthy.