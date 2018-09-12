iPhone Xs, Xs Max, Xr: New iPhone names confirmed in a last minute leak

The iPhone Xs and Xs Max will come in space gray, silver and gold colour variants while the iPhone Xr will come in black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue.

In a last minute leak, Apple’s newest iPhones names, along with a few crucial specifications, have been confirmed. A tweet by Steve Troughton Smith, which reveals Apple’s sitemap, states that the new iPhones would be named the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr. This means iPhone Xc and Xs Plus are ruled out.

Not only do we know the product names from that sitemap, but all the available variants, sizes and colors. That's a lot of iPhone Xr's! pic.twitter.com/hnYpyObMAw — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 12, 2018

The sitemap also reveals that the iPhone Xs and Xs Max will come in storage variants of 64GB, 256GB and 512GB while the iPhone Xr will come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants. The iPhone Xs and Xs Max will come in space gray, silver and gold colour variants while the iPhone Xr will come in black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue.

The xml leak has also given away some specifications of the Apple Watch. The new Watch will have wider 40mm and 44mm bands. The existing Apple Watches currently come with 38mm or 42mm bands.

The xml also reveals the new Apple cases for iPhone Xs and Xs Max. The silicone cases will come in white, black, stone, midnight blue and “Product RED” colours. The leather cases on the other hand will be available in saddle brown, taupe, black, and “Product RED”. No Apple cases were listed for the iPhone Xr.