Microsoft launches Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop in India: Price, all configurations

Microsoft today unveiled two new entrants to its Surface family in India, the Surface Book 2 and the Surface Laptop, in addition to the already available Surface Pro. The two Surface products are available in various configurations, with the Surface Book 2 starting at ₹1,37,999 and the Surface Laptop at ₹86,999. Both products have been available globally since 2017, but Microsoft decided to launch them in India only recently. The devices are available online in India through Amazon and Flipkart and offline via Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and other authorized retailers in India.

Surface Book 2:

The Surface Book 2 is a convertible tablet that can transform into laptop via a detachable keyboard. Itc comes with a PixelSense display with maximum pixel density of 267 ppi. It comes with the latest 8th-generation Intel dual-core or quad-core processors and Nvidia GeForce GPUs along with SSD storage options ranging between 256GB to 1TB and RAM variants ranging between 8GB and 6GB, as per your configuration.

Other connectivity options of the Surface Book 2 include USB type-A and Type-C ports, Microsoft’s signature Alcantara keyboard, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth BT4.1 LE, Xbox Wireless built-in, SDXC card reader and a headphone jack. It comes with 8MP rear facing camera and 5MP front facing camera, both capable of recording 1080p videos.

The Surface Book 2 supports four different modes, including Studio Mode, Laptop Mode, View Mode and even Tablet mode which is enabled by detaching the screen.

The Surface Book comes in seven configurations:

Display size Processor, Graphics RAM Storage Price 13.5” Intel Core i5, Intel Graphics 620 8GB 256GB SSD 137,999 13.5” Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 8GB 256GB SSD 185,999 13.5” Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 16GB 512GB SSD 222,999 13.5” Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 16GB 1TB SSD 257,999 15” Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 16GB 256GB SSD 222,499 15” Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 16GB 512GB SSD 258,999 15” Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 16GB 1TB SSD 295,999

Surface Laptop:

Surface Laptop features a 1080p display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 3.4 million pixels. Microsoft claims it’s the ‘thinnest touchscreen LCD display’ on a laptop. The company also claims the presence of “the most battery life in the class” with 14.5 hours of battery life. Powering the Surface Laptop are 7th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, depending on your configuration. There a choice between 8 and 16GB of RAM and storage options range between 128GB to 1TB of SSD storage.

The Surface Laptop weighs 1.25 kilograms and is less than 14.5mm thin.

The Surface Tablet comes in five configurations: