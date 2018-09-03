Expect Xiaomi to release three smartphones under the Rs 10,000 mark soon

The Chinese smartphone maker has not revealed the name of its smartphones, but placed an emphasis on number 6 in its teasers. Photo: Reuters

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is set to unveil three new phones on September 5. The teasers released by Xiaomi have a heavy emphasis on the number 6, which means it will most likely release its Redmi 6 series of smartphones. Out of the three smartphones in the teaser, one bears a notch – which may be the Redmi 6 Pro released in China earlier this year. The company hasn’t revealed the name of the phones yet.

Redmi 6-series: Expected pricing

While Xiaomi released the three Redmi 6-series phones spread across three months in China, it will launch all three at the same time in India. The Redmi 6A is currently selling at 549 Yuan (about Rs 5,700) while the Redmi 6 and Mi 6X are priced at 728 Yuan (about Rs 7,500) and 929 Yuan (about Rs 9,600) respectively. This means Xiaomi is expected to release three smartphones under the Rs 10,000 mark.

Redmi 6-series: Specifications

According to its listing on the Xiaomi China website, the Redmi 6A comes in a single 2GB RAM/16GB ROM variant. It comes with a 5.4-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor. To click photos, it comes with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 6 comes with the same display and processor as the Redmi 6A. However, it comes higher memory and storage options – a choice between 3GB and 4GB RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage.

The Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch FHD+ notched display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. It carries a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera and 5MP front facing camera for clicking photos. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery.