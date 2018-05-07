Powerful yet slim notebooks for work

Laptop makers have started offering Intel’s newest 8th gen chipsets in their latest laptops. The new chips are up to 40% faster than the predecessors. The icing on the cake is the new design changes made by laptop makers to add style and keep the size and weight in check. Professionals looking for a compact notebook or 2-in-1 which can handle modern day workload easily can go for one of these.

The top-end variant of Asus Vivobook S15 runs on Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and Nvidia’s MX150 (2GB) graphics, which makes it capable of handling some of the graphic intensive tasks better than rivals.

Asus Vivobook S15

Rs79,990

The top-end variant of Asus Vivobook S15 runs on Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and Nvidia’s MX150 (2GB) graphics, which makes it capable of handling some of the graphic intensive tasks better than rivals. For faster boot up of apps and device, it has 128GB SSD and for storing larger files it has 1TB HDD. What sets the notebook apart from the rest is the big screen. It has a 15.6-inch (1,920x1,080p) screen but due to the thin bezel design, it looks compact and weighs just 1.7kg.

The Acer Swift 5 is the lightest notebooks with a 14-inch display.

Acer Swift 5

Rs99,999

At 970g, the Acer Swift 5 is the lightest notebooks with a 14-inch display. It packs a resolution of 1,920x1,080p and looks edge to edge due to the narrow bezels. The exterior is made of magnesium-lithium alloy which is one of the reasons for the light-form factor. The top of the line variant runs on Intel’s 8Th gen core i7 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The speakers are powered by Dolby Audio technology while for security it has a finger print sensor.

Dell New XPS 13

Rs1,45,990

The New XPS 13 is a slim notebook with thin bezels around the 13-inch screen, while the outer shell is made of solid aluminium. The interiors around the backlit keyboard are made of black carbon fibre for greater comfort while typing. The notebook weighs just 1.21kg and is just 11.6mm thick with the lid down. There is a Core i5 variant too, but the real deal is the one running Intel’s 8th gen Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The 13-inch display has a resolution of 1,920x1,080p and is protected against scratches with Gorilla Glass

Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes Edition is powered by Intel’s 8th gen Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Lenovo is bundling stylus with it.

Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes Edition

Rs1,49,999

The new Yoga 2-in-1 stands out even in the premium segment with its unique glass back finish on the lid and metallic watchband hinge. The rest of the chassis is made of high quality aluminium. True to the Yoga tradition, the display can be pushed all the way back so it can be used as tablet. Despite the glass finish it weighs just 1.37kg and offers the new thin bezel design. The 13.9-inch screen has a resolution of 3,840x2,160p, making it one of the few notebooks with 4K display. The notebook is powered by Intel’s 8th gen Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Lenovo is bundling stylus with it.

HP Spectre x360 is a 2-in-1 with a 360 degree hinge design on the lines of the Yoga 920 Vibe Edition.

HP Spectre x360

Rs 1,57,290

HP Spectre x360 is a 2-in-1 with a 360 degree hinge design on the lines of the Yoga 920 Vibe Edition. However, it has a more conventional metal back design with soft matte finish on the lid, which keeps the notebook smudge-free. HP is offering an Active Pen with the device. It has a thin bezel design and offers a 13.3-inch screen with resolution of 1,920x1,080p. The notebook weighs just 1.26kg and comes in a unique dark ash silver colour. Powered by Intel’s 8th Gen core i7 processor and 16GB SSD, the Spectre X360, offers 512GB SSD and has a finger-print sensor..