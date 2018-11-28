Detel launches “world’s most economical TV” at Rs 3,999

Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel.

Detel on Tuesday launched the world’s most economical TV at a price of just Rs 3,999. The actual MRP of the TV is Rs. 4,999. The 19-inch D1 TV is the first LCD TV launched by the brand in the market. The new TV is available for purchase on Detel’s Mobile App and for distributors/partners on B2BAdda.com.

Claiming to be the cheapest TV in India, the D1 LCD TV features a 19-inch display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. It comes with an A+ grade panel that offers a contrast ratio of 3,00,000:1. The connectivity options on the TV include one HDMI and one USB port each. Two speakers are attached on the sides of the TV panel.

“We believe in customer-inspired innovation.Due to soaring prices of TVs, there is a huge vacuum in the market for affordable TVs. With Detel D1 TV, we are all set to fill this gap under our mission #HarGharTV. We have always created products not to outgrow any other brand, but to be present where no other brand is. We aim to reach to the remotest parts of the country with our D1 TV and make a difference to the lives of millions.” said Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel.

Detel has previously launched another economical device, the Detel D1 feature phone. The Detel D1 was launched at the price tag of Rs 299 and now retails for Rs 349 with an upgraded chipset.

Detel says over 33% of population has no access to television due to lack of affordability and other factors. It also says the government taking several initiatives to bring electricity to every household in the country by December 2018, the television market is poised to grow at a significant rate.