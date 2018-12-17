New Xiaomi device spotted on TENAA; expect it to be a Redmi 7-series smartphone
Chinese certification site TENAA had a listing of a Xiaomi M1901F9T, with a selfie camera positioned in the centre, suggesting the presence of the miniaturised notch
Xiaomi launched sequels to several smartphones this year, be it the Redmi 6-series or the Mi A2. The Chinese smartphone maker was also a little late to jump on to the display notch cutout ship, only jumping on it with the Mi 8 series of smartphones.
We also saw the launch of a radically different product from the regular Redmi or Mi line-up—the Poco F1 or Pocophone F1. The phone is heavily focused on providing best value for money and skipping on features like glass back panel for a polycarbonate back.
Now there’s news on a Xiaomi phone sporting a dewdrop notch. Chinese certification site TENAA had a listing of a Xiaomi M1901F9T, with a selfie camera positioned in the centre, suggesting the presence of the miniaturised notch. Smartphone site GSMArena suggests the smartphone belong to the Redmi 7-series.
The rest of the photos also suggest the smartphone may have a glass back, which is not common to see on Redmi smartphones. Further, the AI-powered dual rear camera setup is present at the top left corner and instead of having the flash sandwiched between the two cameras, it is present below the configuration. Just like other Redmi smartphones, the fingerprint scanner is present centrally at the back of the phone.
The listing also revealed the basic specifications which include 5.84-inch display and a 2,900mAh battery. There’s no word on the processor, RAM, internal storage and optics.
