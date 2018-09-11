Comparison: Moto G6 Plus vs POCO F1

Comparison: POCO F1 vs Moto G6 Plus

When Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto G6, it was received as a breath of fresh air in the rather monotonous budget smartphone segment. That was mainly because it came with a proper glass back with reasonable specifications under the Rs 20,000 mark. The Moto G6 Plus, which was launched yesterday, adds a few inches to the G6’s personality—it comes with a marginally taller screen, larger battery capacity, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a higher spec processor with a price tag of Rs 22,499.

However, the POCO F1 has spoilt the party for many mid-range smartphones like the Moto G6 Plus, thanks to its flagship specifications and reasonable pricing. But how exactly does the G6 Plus stand against the POCO F1? Let’s find out.

Moto G6 Plus vs POCO F1: Design

The Moto G6 Plus comes with Gorilla Glass at the front and back, with a metal chassis. The back of the phone features a curved glass which is easier to hold than other glass back phones and also offers a premium look. Also on the back is the dual camera setup which sits in a circular dial, all of which bears an uncanny resemblance to Futurama’s robot—Bender. The phone comes with noticeable bezels, thanks to the massive chin which manages to squeeze in the Motorola logo and the fingerprint reader.

The POCO F1 on the other hand skips the glass back and features a more scratch and shatter proof rear design, with a polycarbonate back and Gorilla Glass at the front. The phone is less slippery due to this. The dual camera and fingerprint scanner are placed at the back in a single unit. A metallic ridge provides the necessary tactile feedback, which is necessary for distinguishing the circular cameras from the circular fingerprint scanner. The POCO F1 also comes with a noticeable bezels with a chin that also houses the notification LED.

Moto G6 Plus vs POCO F1: Display

The Moto G6 Plus comes with a 5.93-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2160x1080. The phone is devoid of any notch on the display.

The POCO F1 comes with a taller 6.18-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2246x1080. The phone has a notch that houses the selfie camera, earpiece and the face unlocking unit, which has a flood illuminator and a dedicated camera.

Moto G6 Plus vs POCO F1: Hardware

The Moto G6 Plus is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with an Adreno 508 GPU. This is mated with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via a MicroSD card to 256GB. All of this is backed by a 3,200mAh battery.

The base variant of POCO F1 rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with an Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal, which is also expandable up to 256GB via a MicroSD card. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Both phones come with similar connectivity options of 4G LTE, WiFi, USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0.

Moto G6 Plus vs POCO F1: Software

Both smartphones run Android Oreo out of the box and promise an update to Android Pie 9 after it is made available to other smartphones. The Moto G6 Plus features a near stock-Android UI with a few tweaks and additional software by Motorola while on the other hand, the POCO F1 comes with the POCO Launcher which is a revamped version of MIUI 9 with a few customizability and categorization tweaks.

Moto G6 Plus vs POCO F1: Camera

The Moto G6 Plus sports a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera setup with f/1.7 aperture on the primary camera and f/2.2 aperture on the secondary. At the front is a 16MP shooter with a wide angle lens and selfie flash.

The POCO F1 comes with a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera setup with f/1.9 aperture on the primary camera and f/2.0 aperture on the secondary. The front of the phone comes with a 20MP clicker with an f/2.0 aperture without a selfie flash.

Moto G6 Plus vs POCO F1: Pricing

The Moto G6 Plus is priced at Rs 22,499 for the sole 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. Launch offers include Rs 3,000 cashback on purchases made via Paytm Mall, Jio users will get a cashback of Rs 4,450 on recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299. No-cost EMI options are available to ICICI Bank, SBI, HSBC Bank, HDFC Bank, YES Bank credit card users.

The POCO F1 is priced at Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. Offers on the phone include ₹ 1,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank card users and ₹ 8,000 instant benefits and 6TB of high speed data by Reliance Jio.