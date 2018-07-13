Can’t wait for iOS 12 launch? Try the ‘public beta’ version

One of Apple’s promises is that iOS 12 will run smoother than iOS 11, particularly on older devices.

Ahead of the official final release of iOS 12 for the iPhone, iPad and the iPod Touch later this year, Apple has released a “public beta” that you can download if you want to be the first to use the newest features.

Better performance: One of Apple’s promises is that iOS 12 will run smoother than iOS 11, particularly on older devices. As iOS 12 will run on devices as old as the iPhone 5s, this performance boost could allay fears users of older iPhones and iPads may have about downloading the new software. The keyboard will load faster, the share menu will open quicker and app switching will be faster. Apple says the processor performance slows after a boost to save battery power.

Augmented reality: (AR) gets a new file format, USDZ, optimized for sharing in terms of size and compatibility. ARKit, the framework that drives AR apps and experiences on iOS, has been updated to ARKit 2. It can now do smarter shared experiences, face tracking and handle virtual objects in the real world.

Apple is adding the ability to customize Animoji with Memojis that can, for now, only be accessed via the iMessage app. Your iPhone’s camera will map your face and expressions constantly, following which you can select characters and accessories to spruce up your animated version.