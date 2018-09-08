Flagship on a budget: Poco F1 vs Asus Zenfone 5Z vs OnePlus 6

Out of the three phones, Poco F1 is the only one without a glass back body, although OnePlus 6’s Silk White variant comes with a soft-touch back.

Gone are the days when buying a smartphone with top specifications required you to shell out an eyewatering amount, ranging anywhere between Rs 50,000 to nearly a lakh. Players like Asus, OnePlus and Xiaomi have changed the game by launch their flagship devices at an affordable price while featuring specifications like 8GB RAM, a Snapdragon 845 SoC, Full HD+ display and 256GB of internal storage. While some of these devices skip “premium” design cues like a glass back or practicality like MicroSD card, they do give a snappy performance nevertheless. But which one is the best? Let’s find out.

Design:

Out of the three phones, Poco F1 is the only one without a glass back body, although OnePlus 6’s Silk White variant comes with a soft-touch back. The Poco F1 features a soft touch polycarbonate back with a metal frame sandwiched between the screen, while the Asus Zenfone 5Z and OnePlus 6 feature glass backs with metal frames.

The easiest phone to hold among the lot is the Zenfone 5Z, weighing in at 155g and standing 153mm tall. The Poco F1 and OnePlus 6 have roughly the same weight and height (180g and 155mm).

All three phones come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front.

Display:

The POCO F1 and Zenfone 5Z come with LCD screens while the OnePlus 6 comes with an optic AMOLED display. The OnePlus 6 has a tallest screen, measuring 6.28-inches while the Zenfone 5Z and POCO F1’s screens measure at 6.2-inches and 6.18-inches respectively.

Viewing experience is better on the OnePlus 6 as an AMOLED screen has better contrast ratio, viewing angles and colour saturation.

Hardware:

All three smartphones feature the same octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPUs. The POCO F1, however, comes with LiquidCooling technology which helps keep CPU and temperatures low while performing heavy tasks.

All the smartphones come in two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and internal storage options of 256GB, 128GB and 64GB in different permutations and combinations. The OnePlus 6 lacks the MicroSD card slot.

Camera:

All three phones come with dual cameras at the back and a lonesome selfie camera at the front.

The POCO F1 features 12MP+5MP rear camera setup with dual pixel technology and pixel size of 1.4 micron. The Zenfone 5Z and OnePlus 6 come with 12MP+8MP and 16MP+20MP rear sensors along with Optical Image Stabilisation and pixel size of 1.4 micron and 1.22 micron respectively.

The POCO F1 comes with the highest Megapixel count of the three cameras at 20MP while the Zenfone 5Z and OnePlus 6 come with 8MP and 16MP front facing sensors. The Zenfone 5Z is the only smartphone among the three to skip the HDR feature in the front facing camera.

Software:

All three phones come with the latest version of Android, the Android Oreo 8.1 and promise to be upgradeable to Android Pie 9.0 when it rolls out on phones other Pixel devices. The custom UIs differ on each phone, however.

The POCO F1 comes with POCO Launcher, basically a tweaked version of Xiaomi’s MIUI, while the OnePlus 6 and the Zenfone 5Z come with OxygenOS and ZenUI 5 respectively.

The OnePlus 6’s Oxygen OS provides the interface closest to stock Android, if you’re into that.

Battery:

The POCO F1 has the highest battery capacity among the three phones, with 4,000mAh. The Zenfone 5Z and OnePlus 6 come with the same 3,300mAh battery capacity.

Price:

The base variant of the POCO F1 is the cheapest of the lot, priced at Rs 20,999 while the top variant of the POCO F1 comes at Rs 29,999.

The Asus Zenfone 5Z starts at Rs 29,990 and goes all the way up to Rs 36,999.

The OnePlus 6 is priced at Rs 34,999 for the base variant and while its top-of-the-line variant costs Rs 39,999.