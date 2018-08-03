Can’t automatically cross-post your Tweets on Facebook? Here’s the solution

The issue can be attributed to Facebook restricting its API platform in April after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where data of 87 million users was breached

Twitter on Wednesday announced that users can no longer automatically cross-post their Tweets to Facebook. This can be attributed to Facebook restricting its API platform in April after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where data of 87 million users was breached. Even task automators like IFTTT showed an error while cross-posting, which leaves users no choice but to manually copy and paste the links of their Tweets into Facebook’s share dialogue or use one of the two options given by Twitter, also add extra steps to the process.

But there’s a way out of this, a reverse approach. Instead of cross-posting your Tweets, you can cross-post your Facebook posts. This simple, yet elegant, solution has its own shortcomings, but it will definitely save you those extra seconds you’ll spend manually copying and pasting the links on Facebook, which add up to a significant amount of time if you post multiple Tweets in a day.

Here’s how to do it:

- Log in to Facebook

- Click on this link, which will redirect you to your Twitter settings

- Click on ‘Link to Twitter’ against the account or page you wish to link

- Authorise Facebook to use your Twitter account by clicking on ‘Authorize app’. This won’t let Twitter access your direct messages, email account and your Twitter password. However, this will give Twitter access to your friend list.

Now you’ll be redirected to a page on which you can select what you wish to share on Twitter. Your choices will include your status update, photos, links, videos, note and events. You can deselect any of these choices according to your preference.

In order to cross-post a Facebook post on Twitter, you’ll have to make it public. This means the posts that you share only with your friends (or friends of friends) will not be cross-posted. Once you hit post after changing your settings, you’ll be able to see the post on both platforms.

Why cross-post?

There are several reasons to post simultaneously on both, Facebook and Twitter. Be it top companies, news organisations or celebrities, millions of users use both platforms to send across pieces of information that they wish to convey to their followers. The two platforms also have characteristics that suit a particular type of audience. For instance, Twitter’s 280 character limit caters to an audience that prefers quick reading while Facebook is more of a multi-media approach to knowing more about the world. Twitter also provides an easier and more readable way to embed Tweets on websites. Hence cross-posting is a very efficient way to maximise your reach.