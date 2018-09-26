Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple camera setup to go one sale tomorrow: Price, offers, specifications

The A7 has a 24MP “primary” camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus along with a depth-sensing 5MP secondary camera with a fixed focal length and f/2.2 aperture. Photo: Samsung

After its launch in India yesterday, Samsung Electronics is finally set to put the much awaited mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A7 (2018), on its first flash sale. The Samsung Galaxy A7 is priced at Rs 25,600 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant, while the top-of-the-line model is priced at Rs 30,600. The phone is available online on Flipkart as well as other offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy A7: Price and offers

Flipkart will offer a Rs 1,610 discount from the listed price of the Galaxy A7, which means the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant will effectively cost Rs 23,990 and the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant will cost Rs 28,990. HDFC Bank is offering a cashback of Rs 2,000 to its credit and debit card users. There is also a no Cost EMI option on the Samsung Galaxy A7 starting at Rs 2,666 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A7: Specifications

Galaxy A7’s front is lit by a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution of 2280x1080— which means an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The phone is a glass sandwich with curved glass on both sides, but not to the extent of the S9 and Note9.

The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7885 octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.2GHz paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB.

The phone runs Android Oreo 8.0 with Samsung’s UI running atop, and is backed by a 3,300mAh Lithium-ion battery.

Now let’s talk about the most important feature of the Galaxy A7—the triple camera setup.

The smartphone has a 24MP “primary” camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus along with a depth-sensing 5MP secondary camera with a fixed focal length and f/2.2 aperture. The third camera has an ultra-wide lens with a field-of-view of 120° and f/2.4 aperture. All of this is expected to be at a fraction of the price of Huawei’s P20, which also features a similar triple camera setup.

The Galaxy A7’s connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, ANT+, NFC (option feature depending on the region) with Samsung Pay support, GPS, GLONASS and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Another interesting feature of the phone is the fingerprint scanner—on its power button at the right side of the phone. Samsung previously put this on the Samsung Galaxy J6+.

The phone is expected to come in four colours—black, blue, gold, pink.