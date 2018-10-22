5 month-old Nokia phones receive price cuts

Pictured (L to R): Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1

Nokia’s Android smartphone lineup has been growing at a rapid rate recently. We have had several consecutive launches from the Finnish smartphone-maker this year. While the smartphones already had reasonable price tag , some have recently received price cuts.

There’s a trend in the slashing of prices by HMD Global, Nokia’s licensee in India. The models at the lower end of Nokia’s spectrum receive a smaller price cut while the top shark, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, receives the biggest. Here’s the list:

Nokia 3.1

The Nokia 3.1, the most affordable of the lot, is now even more pocket-friendly. The 3GB/32GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. This means that the Nokia 3.1, launched three months ago, will sell for Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 11,999.

It is shod with a 5.2-inch HD+ LCD display at the front with a resolution of 1440x720 and is powered by MediaTek MT6750, an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 1.5GHz and the rest at 1GHz. The phone runs the Android One platform based on Android Oreo, which guarantees it latest software and security updates.

Nokia 5.1

The Nokia 5.1 was launched in May. It will receive a price cut of Rs 1,500, hence bringing the price down to Rs 10,999.

It sports a 5.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2160x1080. The phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek MT6755S processor. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 128GB.

Nokia 6.1

The Nokia 6.1 comes in two variants 3GB RAM/32GB ROM and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM. Both variants are getting a price slash of Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 respectively. This means the lower variant will cost you Rs 13,499 while the higher variant will set you back by Rs 16,499.

Both variants feature a 5.5-inch Full HD LCD display and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC. The phones are a part of the Android One initiative and have expandable storage up to 128GB.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Coming to the top of the pecking order, the Nokia 8 Sirocco which was released in April has received a massive price cut of Rs 13,000. This means that the Nokia 8 Sirocco now sells at Rs 36,999, putting it in the likes of OnePlus 6 and Poco F1.

The phone boasts a 5.5-inch QHD pOLED display with a resolution of 2560x1440. The display curves at the sides and has a comparatively “older” aspect ratio of 16:9. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.