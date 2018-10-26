Make this a geeky Diwali
What if your Diwali gift hamper contained something other than just dry fruits, chocolates or wine? Here are intelligent gadgets that can prove to be excellent gift ideas. Take your pick!
Diwali is usually about dry fruits and chocolate-filled gift hampers. But isn’t that boring by now? This Diwali, you could try to make a hamper out of gadgets, perhaps for the ones you love the most. Here’s a list of gadgets that would make perfect gifting options for this festive season.
Smart lights
Eelight Lightstrip
The Xiaomi-owned company just launched in India and the Lightstrip Plus is amongst its first products here. They stretch up to 10 metres and can be controlled from your phone, Amazon’s Echo speakers or the Google Home. You can buy it online.
Price: ₹3,999
Philips Hue
Philips has been pushing its smart lights in the country for a while now. This product is also called the Lightstrip Plus and you can buy it online. These also have app support and can be controlled via smart speakers.
Price: ₹5,050
Smart home
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)
Amazon launched a new line of Echo speakers less than a month ago. The new Echo Dot makes for a good gift and has better audio quality than its predecessor.
Price: ₹4,499
Google Home
If you’re more inclined towards Google’s ecosystem, the Google Home is the smart speaker to buy. It controls your lights, reads to you, plays music and more.
Price: ₹9,999
iRobot Roomba E5
If robots will eventually take our jobs, this is one of the first steps. The Roomba E5 is a robot that’s tucked into one corner of your home. You can tell Alexa to ask the robot to start cleaning and see the Roomba attempt to take your maid’s job.
Price: ₹41,900
Gaming
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
If you’re taking a long break on Diwali, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the perfect game to play. It puts you in a very vast world, set in ancient Greece. You will meet Euripedes, Sophocles, Socrates and Pericles, as you go around trying to avoid catastrophe.
Price: ₹2,999
Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset
A good gaming headset can often enhance the gaming experience. The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a good choice for the same, and it’s perfect for those playing team games online.
Price: ₹10,499
Xbox One Elite Controller
Designed for Xbox One and PCs, the Elite controller uses metallic levers in the thumbstick with low friction ring, which makes them more springy and accurate. It allows swapping of the thumbstick heads and D-pads.
Price: ₹14,999
Audio
Sony WH1000XM3
The Sony WH1000XM3 are arguably the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy today. They cost a pretty penny, but for those who care about quality noise-cancellation and good audio, these are a no-brainer.
Price: ₹29,990
Skullcandy Venue
One of the few premium noise-cancelling headphones from Skullcandy, the Venue has just been launched in India. It’s a tad biased towards the high notes but delivers a decent audio experience overall. The Venue also has technology that allows you to track it, using the Tile app.
Price: ₹18,999
Fiio A1 portable headphone amplifier
If you already have headphones that you really like, the FiiO A1 can amplify your phone’s audio quality. Of course, you will need a phone that has a headphone jack to use this one.
Price: ₹1,890
Travel/portable printers
HP Sprocket Plus
If you want hard copies of photos, documents, etc., the HP Sprocket Plus is a nifty gadget to have. This portable pocket printer was announced in India on 25 October and HP says this is the thinnest portable printer in the world. It is sold exclusively on Amazon.
Price: ₹8,999
Cameras/photography
GoPro Hero 7 Black
GoPro’s new action camera offers built-in video stabilisation tool and a new video mode called Time Wrap. It is water-proof up to 10 metres (without casing) and can capture 4K videos at 60fps.
Price: ₹37,000
Fujifilm Instax Mini
Remember the old world charm of having an actual photo in your hand? The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is a polaroid camera that does just that. It is perfect for capturing your special moments this Diwali.
Price: ₹3,885
Smart Accessories
Nescafe E-Coffee Maker
Nescafe’s new mug-shaped coffee maker has a capacity of 210ml. It can be connected with any smartphone via Bluetooth and instructed to prepare coffee with a recipe of choice through an app.
Price: ₹6,499
NKD Pod+ water bottle
This 585ml capacity water bottle comes with built-in water purifying mechanism, which can filter out bacteria, heavy metal and chemicals. It also makes the water more alkaline. Its filter has a life cycle of 300 refills and costs ₹999.
Price: ₹2,499
Wearables
Apple Watch Series 4
The 4th edition of Apple Watch features a bigger and more edge-to-edge screen, while, at the back, there is an ECG sensor. The digital crown has more parts, Watch OS 5 offers new watch faces, and the speakers support better audio output.
Price: starts at ₹40,990
Phone cases and skins
Dbrand Skins
Phone covers ruin the design of your smartphone. While skins don’t really offer protection against drops, they will save your phone from scratches. More importantly, they make your phone look unique, stylish and don’t ruin the design. Dbrand is one of the best-known brands for this.
Price: Varies
Belkin BoostUp Qi
Compatible with all Qi certified smartphones by Apple, LG, Samsung and Sony, Belkin’s new wireless charger can muster output of 7.5W. Its compact circular design makes it easy to carry while the non-slip surface keeps the phones intact during charging.
Price: ₹6,999
Others
All New Kindle Paperwhite
The new Kindle Paperwhite is thinner, lighter and waterproof. It also has two times more storage space than its predecessor, allowing you to carry more books with you. Amazon announced this in India a few weeks ago.
Price: ₹12,999
