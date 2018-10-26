Make this a geeky Diwali

Here are some intelligent gadgets that can prove to be excellent gift ideas.

Diwali is usually about dry fruits and chocolate-filled gift hampers. But isn’t that boring by now? This Diwali, you could try to make a hamper out of gadgets, perhaps for the ones you love the most. Here’s a list of gadgets that would make perfect gifting options for this festive season.

Smart lights

Eelight Lightstrip

The Xiaomi-owned company just launched in India and the Lightstrip Plus is amongst its first products here. They stretch up to 10 metres and can be controlled from your phone, Amazon’s Echo speakers or the Google Home. You can buy it online.

Price: ₹3,999

Philips Hue

Philips has been pushing its smart lights in the country for a while now. This product is also called the Lightstrip Plus and you can buy it online. These also have app support and can be controlled via smart speakers.

Price: ₹5,050

Smart home

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)

Amazon launched a new line of Echo speakers less than a month ago. The new Echo Dot makes for a good gift and has better audio quality than its predecessor.

Price: ₹4,499

Google Home

If you’re more inclined towards Google’s ecosystem, the Google Home is the smart speaker to buy. It controls your lights, reads to you, plays music and more.

Price: ₹9,999

iRobot Roomba E5

If robots will eventually take our jobs, this is one of the first steps. The Roomba E5 is a robot that’s tucked into one corner of your home. You can tell Alexa to ask the robot to start cleaning and see the Roomba attempt to take your maid’s job.

Price: ₹41,900

Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

If you’re taking a long break on Diwali, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the perfect game to play. It puts you in a very vast world, set in ancient Greece. You will meet Euripedes, Sophocles, Socrates and Pericles, as you go around trying to avoid catastrophe.

Price: ₹2,999

Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset

A good gaming headset can often enhance the gaming experience. The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a good choice for the same, and it’s perfect for those playing team games online.

Price: ₹10,499

Xbox One Elite Controller

Designed for Xbox One and PCs, the Elite controller uses metallic levers in the thumbstick with low friction ring, which makes them more springy and accurate. It allows swapping of the thumbstick heads and D-pads.

Price: ₹14,999

Audio

Sony WH1000XM3 headphones

Sony WH1000XM3

The Sony WH1000XM3 are arguably the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy today. They cost a pretty penny, but for those who care about quality noise-cancellation and good audio, these are a no-brainer.

Price: ₹29,990

Skullcandy Venue

One of the few premium noise-cancelling headphones from Skullcandy, the Venue has just been launched in India. It’s a tad biased towards the high notes but delivers a decent audio experience overall. The Venue also has technology that allows you to track it, using the Tile app.

Price: ₹18,999

Fiio A1 portable headphone amplifier

If you already have headphones that you really like, the FiiO A1 can amplify your phone’s audio quality. Of course, you will need a phone that has a headphone jack to use this one.

Price: ₹1,890

Travel/portable printers

HP Sprocket Plus

HP Sprocket Plus

If you want hard copies of photos, documents, etc., the HP Sprocket Plus is a nifty gadget to have. This portable pocket printer was announced in India on 25 October and HP says this is the thinnest portable printer in the world. It is sold exclusively on Amazon.

Price: ₹8,999

Cameras/photography

GoPro Hero 7 Black

GoPro Hero 7 Black

GoPro’s new action camera offers built-in video stabilisation tool and a new video mode called Time Wrap. It is water-proof up to 10 metres (without casing) and can capture 4K videos at 60fps.

Price: ₹37,000

Fujifilm Instax Mini

Remember the old world charm of having an actual photo in your hand? The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is a polaroid camera that does just that. It is perfect for capturing your special moments this Diwali.

Price: ₹3,885

Smart Accessories

Nescafe E-Coffee Maker

Nescafe E-Coffee Maker

Nescafe’s new mug-shaped coffee maker has a capacity of 210ml. It can be connected with any smartphone via Bluetooth and instructed to prepare coffee with a recipe of choice through an app.

Price: ₹6,499

NKD Pod+ water bottle

This 585ml capacity water bottle comes with built-in water purifying mechanism, which can filter out bacteria, heavy metal and chemicals. It also makes the water more alkaline. Its filter has a life cycle of 300 refills and costs ₹999.

Price: ₹2,499

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 4

The 4th edition of Apple Watch features a bigger and more edge-to-edge screen, while, at the back, there is an ECG sensor. The digital crown has more parts, Watch OS 5 offers new watch faces, and the speakers support better audio output.

Price: starts at ₹40,990

Phone cases and skins

Dbrand Skins

Phone covers ruin the design of your smartphone. While skins don’t really offer protection against drops, they will save your phone from scratches. More importantly, they make your phone look unique, stylish and don’t ruin the design. Dbrand is one of the best-known brands for this.

Price: Varies

Belkin BoostUp Qi

Compatible with all Qi certified smartphones by Apple, LG, Samsung and Sony, Belkin’s new wireless charger can muster output of 7.5W. Its compact circular design makes it easy to carry while the non-slip surface keeps the phones intact during charging.

Price: ₹6,999

Others

All New Kindle Paperwhite

All New Kindle Paperwhite

The new Kindle Paperwhite is thinner, lighter and waterproof. It also has two times more storage space than its predecessor, allowing you to carry more books with you. Amazon announced this in India a few weeks ago.

Price: ₹12,999