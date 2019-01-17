WhatsApp’s new feature makes group video calling easier: Here’s how

The feature was rolled out to iPhone users last month and has been around on WhatsApp Beta for a few months.

The Android version of WhatsApp has received a new update which allows a user to place a group video call with a dedicated button. The feature was rolled out to iPhone users last month and has been around on WhatsApp Beta for a few months.

WhatsApp group calling has been around since August last year, but the process was fairly complicated. You first had to place a video or voice call to a contact and after you were connected, you were required to tap on a button that let you add more participants in the call. It was cumbersome and required quite a few unnecessary taps.

But the new button solves the issue. It lets you call contacts of your choice from a group. All you have to do now is tap on the add participant button in a group (right next to the hamburger button). Then you’re greeted with the list of participants that you can start a call with. The maximum number of participants is still restricted to four.

If you wish to place a group call with a bunch of friends that are not in a single group, you might have to resort to the previous method of adding participants after you’ve placed a call.

The new group call button was first tested out on WhatsApp beta, the version of the app that receives the newest features being tested. If you’re keen on trying it out, simply click on this link to become a tester. However, WhatsApp beta is known for having bugs and crashes, so be aware of what you’re getting into. You can always opt out of beta by going to the same link.