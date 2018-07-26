Android P’s final preview update is here, here’s how you can try it out

The build will comes with most features that will make it to the final version

Android P’s final release is around the corner, with the launch expected in August. But if you’re one of those who wish to experience the near-final previews of mobile operating systems, you may be in luck as the Android P Beta 4, or its final beta preview, is out. The build is actually pretty close to the final version, and is primarily focused on developers trying to ensure their apps are fully functional and optimized for the Android P.

How to get the Android P update?

The final beta preview is open to anyone who signs up for the Android Beta Program. Unless you have a Google Pixel device to test it on, you will have to sign up the form here. If you’ve been testing earlier builds, you should be receiving Beta 4 as an automatic update. Eligible Android P devices include Google Pixel devices, Essential Phone, Nokia 7 Plus, OnePlus 6, Oppo R15 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ2, Vivo X21 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

What to expect?

Most Android P features that were announced at the Google I/O, such as gesture-based navigation, should be locked in and finalised. There are a number of functional and visual changes like App Slices, which is basically a stripped down UI of an app that shows up in other parts of the operating system, and flatter icons that appear more organised than they do in the current Oreo OS. You can find more of these changes here.

What’s in it for developers?

According to the Android Developers Blog, developers can test and enhance apps and publish updates to make sure they “offer a great experience for users” transitioning to the final version of Android P with this build. The Beta 4 update also includes a candidate build with final system behaviours and official Android P APIs (level 28) to wrap up the testing in time.