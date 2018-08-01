BSNL launches ₹995 broadband plan with 200GB data ahead of JioGigaFiber launch
The promotional plan is available on a trial basis in the Ernakulam SSA region of its Kerala circle and provides 200GB of FUP data at a speed of 20Mbps
State-owned telecom provider BSNL has announced a new broadband plan called the ‘Fibro BBG ULD 995’ to take on Reliance JioGigaFiber ahead of its launch on August 15. The plan is available as a trial in the Ernakulam SSA region of its Kerala circle.
The promotional plan provides 200GB of data at a speed of 20Mbps for a tariff of ₹995 and is valid only for 90 days from its introduction. The plan also gives users a unique email id with a space of 1GB. The post-FUP speed or the speed after exhausting the data limit of the plan is 2Mbps and it doesn’t come with any landline calling benefits.
Customers can also avail the annual payment options of ₹10,945, ₹20,898 and ₹29,850 for one, two and three years, respectively. Users will also have to pay ₹500 as a one-time installation fee along with a minimum hire fee of one month.
BSNL had revised its premium FTTH broadband plans priced at ₹3,999, ₹5,999, ₹9,999 and ₹16,999 in July. The FUP provided by these plans maxes out at 3TB at 100Mbps. Apart from these premium revised tariff plans, BSNL also announced budget- friendly Fiber broadband plans, namely the Fibro Combo ULD 777 which offers 500GB data at 50 Mbps and Fibro Combo ULD 1277 offers 750GB data at 100Mbps.
Also read: Reliance JioGigaFiber launch process interrupted by rains
Bharti Airtel Ltd is also trying to push its home broadband offerings in new cities and expand network coverage in key markets such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai ahead of the entry of Reliance Jio.
