Huawei Y9 India launch on January 10: Expected price, specifications

Huawei’s latest addition to its elaborate line-up of smartphone is the Huawei Y9, the first Y-series smartphone to launch in India. The Y9 can be expected as large display smartphone coupled with reasonable power specifications at a sub-Rs 20,000 price point.

The current Indian line-up of Huawei consists of the recently launch Mate 20 Pro, the previous flagship P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3 and Nova 3i. The Huawei Y9 will most likely be a companion to the Nova 3i which has been taking on mid-range smartphones on its own. We can expect the Y9 to be pitted strongly against the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the Honor 8X.

The Y9 was launched as the Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus in China which is lit up by a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340x1080. It is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710 SoC paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The chipset is mated with either 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The back of the phone sports a 16MP+2MP dual camera setup, with f/2.0 aperture. The front of the smartphone also has a dual camera system consisting of a 13MP+2MP clicker with f/2.4 aperture.

The specifications mentioned above are of its Chinese counterpart, and while the final specifications of the Y9 can be expected to be similar to these, they might not be identical. The final price of the smartphone is also not unveiled and will be made available to the public on the day of its launch.