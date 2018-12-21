Christmas gifting ideas: Best gadget gifts money can buy

Unless you are Arnold Schwarzenegger and can ‘Jingle All The Way’ to snatch a Turbo-Man for your son at the eleventh hour, most of us who have not yet bought gifts for our dear ones for Christmas may have a tough time trying to take advantage of online deals and hoping to have the products delivered by 25 December or before that. So here are some gifting options for tech-lovers , not all of them Christmas-themed, for your family and friends

VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT

Apple TV 4K, starts at ₹17,340

The Apple TV 4K

This is the 4K variant of Apple TV with content lined up from iTunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar. It supports HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. Apple’s A10 X Fusion chipset makes it fast, while storage space of up to 64GB means ample space for offline content.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K, ₹5,999

This is a more affordable option for users looking for a 4K streaming device with HDR support. Unlike Apple TV, it can be plugged in directly into an HDMI TV. It supports most of the popular streaming options users fancy these days.

ViewSonic M1 Ultra portable projector, ₹49,000

ViewSonic’s M1 is a compact projector and weighs 750g and can project a screen of up to 100inches from 2.6 metres. It can work wirelessly, assures up to 6 hours of battery and has built-in speakers by Harman Kardon.

HEADPHONES AND SPEAKERS

Sony MDR WH-1000XM3, ₹29,990

The Sony MDR WH-1000XM3

The Sony headphone uses active noise cancellation to block out ambient noise. Its adaptive sound control auto adjusts itself according to the surroundings. If the user is crossing the street, the headphone will amplify the ambient sound to make him aware of nearby vehicles. It works wirelessly and supports Google Assistant.

Bayerdynamic Beat Byrd, ₹2,199

For users looking for a really affordable set of wired earplugs, the Beat Byrd is worth a try. The flat design allows it to sit comfortably on the ear without sticking out. The audio output is loud and clear for the price point.

Bose Home Speaker 500, ₹39,000

Speaker 500 is smart home device on the lines of Amazon Echo, but with wider stereo sound. It is designed like an oval-shaped flask with speaker grill lined up on the lower half of the body. Users can see the track playing on the small screen and play music, news, radio using voice commands.

WORK

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch, starts at ₹71,900

The 11-inch iPad Pro is a smaller sibling of the 12.9-inch variant. It has a similar thin bezel design, face ID as password, Liquid Retina display and runs on the latest A12X Bionic chip. The Apple Pencil and smart keyboard folio have to be bought separately. It has a cellular variant with 4G LTE support.

Microsoft Surface Go, starts at ₹38,599

Microsoft is trying to make the Surface line-up accessible to a wide audience with the Surface Go. A less powerful version of Surface Pro, it has a similar 2-in-1 design but runs on a Pentium processor and Windows 10S mode with the option of a one-time free upgrade to Windows 10 Home. It has a 10-inch display, a metal kickstand to support it while user can type away on the Signature type cover. If you pre-order now, it will be delivered by 27 December.

The Microsoft Surface Go and Apple iPad Pro 11-inch

WEARABLES

Samsung Galaxy Watch, starts at ₹24,990

The sporty-looking Galaxy Watch has a circular AMOLED screen with a rotating bezel around it. The stainless steel body enhances the ruggedness and the waterproof coating means one can wear it while swimming. It runs an improved Tizen OS and can be controlled with voice using Samsung’s Bixby personal assistant.

Fossil Q Explorist HR (Gen 4), starts at ₹19,995

The Fossil Q Explorist HR (Gen 4)

The Explorist HR has the makings of a conventional watch, but packs in all the elements expected from a smartwatch. It runs Google’s Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) which offers a lot more for users to play around with and has Google Assistant available at users’ beck and call. It has built-in GPS, supports NFC and is waterproof.

Oculus Go, ₹19,611

The Oculus Go

Oculus Go is what VR headsets should have in the first place. It has built-in hardware, VR software and the Oculus store for VR content. So it doesn’t need a smartphone, PC or console to work. While it is officially not available in India, one can get it in the Global store on Amazon.in.

CHRISTMAS THEMED GIFTS

Aaryash Pre-lit 6ft Christmas tree, ₹16,200

While part of the joy of Christmas festivities is decorating the tree from scratch, not all have the time to do so. You may, then, opt for this pre-lit tree with multi-coloured LED lights. Made of dense PVC needles and an iron base to keep it firm, the tree stands 6ft tall and would fit into small rooms and office spaces. It is available on Amazon.in.

Pankreeti Santa Claus Pen drive, ₹799

Pankreeti Santa Claus Pen drive

Designed like a miniature Santa Claus toy, this is a USB 2.0 pen drive with a rubber exterior. It has a storage capacity of 32GB and is compatible with all operating systems, including Windows, Mac OS and Linux. It is available on Flipkart.

HOME

Netgear Orbi RBK20-100INS Router

₹12,899

Netgear Orbi RBK20-100INS Router

A pack of two, Netgear Orbi is a Wi-Fi system with coverage area of 2,500 sq. ft, offering same speed in every corner of the home. Its tri-band connection system can broadcast three different Wi-Fi signals, allowing users to add more devices without losing speed. Compatible with Alexa personal assistant, it can be controlled with voice commands.

Mi Home Security Cam 360, ₹2,699

Xiaomi’s Mi Home is affordable internet camera for users who want to keep an eye on their house while they are away. It has a built in microphone, motion sensor that can detect intruders. It can rotate 360 degrees sideways and tilt up and down by 45 degrees to cover every nook and corner of the room.

MISCELLANEOUS

Fujifilm XT3 Mirrorless camera, ₹1,17,999 (body only)

The Fujifilm XT3 Mirrorless camera

Fujifilm’s new mirrorless XT3 camera offers bigger buttons and dials, runs on a faster quad-core processor, has a touch-enabled LCD screen and uses an advanced sensor that has backside illumination to capture more light. It can record 4K videos at 60fps.

ArcticFox Chameil smart bag, ₹3,000

Inspired by the Arctic fox and its tendency to change colour with seasons, this smart bag by a Bengaluru-based start-up is made of a heat-sensing fabric. When exposed to sunlight or heat, the fabric automatically changes its colour. It has a built-in USB port to charge devices.

Ember Travel Mug, ₹16,533

Users can fill it with beverages and its built-in temperature sensors and microprocessor-controlled heating system can heat the drink anytime they want. It has a capacity of 355ml.