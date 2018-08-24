Qualcomm confirms 5G-enabled next-gen chipset, all eyes on Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung CEO DJ Koh at the Note 9 India launch event. Photo: AP

While the hype surrounds the foldable Galaxy F smartphone by Samsung, Qualcomm has confirmed its next generation flagship chipset, giving us the first confirmation of specifications that will find their way to the Samsung Galaxy S10.

In a press release, Qualcomm said the new chipset will be built on a 7nm process node, which allows it to run faster and cooler while delivering a better AI performance and battery life. Apple is also a runner in the 7nm manufacturing process race – its upcoming A12 chipset will power the trio of new iPhones. It will be paired with Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem, which claims to support up to 5Gbps download speeds.

What does this mean for the Galaxy S10?

Samsung’s Galaxy S series has always been the first to bring the latest premium chipset offerings by Snapdragon, so it will not be surprising to see the upcoming 10th anniversary Galaxy S device to boast the latest offering by the chipset maker. This means this is, in a lot of ways, the first confirmation we have about what the S10 will have to offer. This chipset and a few other rumoured changes will hopefully fare the S10 much better. This is important for Samsung, as the S9 is on its way to becoming one of the worst selling Galaxy S phones. The Note 9, as we mentioned in our first impressions of the phone, is also not timed well, as it is not 5G ready and Samsung hasn’t mentioned anything about the phone getting an Android Pie update anytime soon.

What about the foldable Galaxy F?

The main talking point about this phone is the foldable screen. Samsung in July claimed that its foldable OLED panel received an “unbreakable” badge, as it passed the durability tests set by US Department of Defense.

Samsung CEO DJ Koh has expressed his keenness to launch a phone that is not only a concept but also as a commercial success. “We wouldn’t have started [the project] if it was going to be a one-time thing,” ZDnet reported. He also mentioned that he wants to launch the device as soon as possible, as he “didn’t want to lose the world’s-first title”.