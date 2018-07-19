Nokia 3.1 launched in India, plans to take on budget smartphones with attractive offers

Nokia 3.1 will run Android One and will be eligible for the Android P update. (Photo: HMD Global)

Following its launch in Moscow in May, budget smartphone Nokia 3.1 has made its way to the Indian market. Priced at ₹10,499, the smartphone will go on sale from July 21 and will be available online via Paytm Mall and Nokia.com as well as across mobile retailers.

Specifications

On the front, the Nokia 3.1 will flash a 5.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440x720 and Corning Gorilla Glass. With this, it will also be among the most affordable smartphones to boast an 18:9 display. It will be powered by a MediaTek MT6750N processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB via MicroSD card. The phone will run Android One and will be eligible for the Android P update. The phone will be powered by a 2,990mAh battery.

To click photos, Nokia will feature a single 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash and an 8MP sensor on the front for clicking selfies.

Other features of the phone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2 and a microUSB port. The phone will lack a fingerprint scanner. It will be available in Blue/Copper, Blue/Chrome and White/Iron colour variants.

Deals and offers

Customers buying the Nokia 3.1 from an offline retail outlet through PayTM Mall QR code will be entitled to a 10% cashback on future recharges and bill payments on PayTM. They will also receive two movie cashback vouchers worth ₹250 on PayTM which can be redeemed when booking at least two movie tickets through PayTM. ICICI Bank credit or debit card customers will also get a 5% cashback. Idea and Vodafone customers will receive data packs and unlimited calls on purchase of the Nokia 3.1.