The best 4K TVs under Rs50,000

You don’t need a big wallet to buy ultra high definition (also known as 4K) TVs and can get something dependable for less than Rs50,000. The fact that 4K content is more easily available these days through Netflix or Amazon Prime Video also makes 4K TVs more viable for present day users. What makes a 4K TV better than a Full HD TV is the higher resolution they bring to the screen, resulting in superior viewing experience. So a 4K TV offers a resolution of 3,840x2,160p, which is twice of what users get from a Full HD TV which offers a resolution of 1,920x1,080p at best.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4

Rs39,999

Xiaomi’s first 4K TV in India comes with a 55-inch LED display which also supports 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). Technically, this means colours in games and movies will look more vivid. In terms of design, it is one of the slimmest TVs with a thickness of just 4.9mm. It is also a smart TV which means users can play 4K content directly from any of the online streaming services. One of the highlights of the Mi TV4 is a feature called PatchWall, which remembers users’ preferences to show content right on the home screen instead of showing apps first.

TCL P2 L49P2US 4K TV

Rs42,990

For buyers looking for a TV between 43 inches and 55 inches, there is TCL P2 L49P2US. Made by Chinese company TCL, known for Blackberry smartphones, this 49-inch LED TV supports 4K playback at 60fps and runs its own custom interface based on Android. It comes with 8GB internal storage and allows users to stream content directly from a smartphone on the same WiFi network or over Bluetooth. The smartphone can also be used as a remote control. TCL is providing 18 months warranty on it.

LG 43UJ632T

Rs51,970

LG’s 43-inch 4K TV is a solid option for buyers looking for a smaller screen. It supports 4K playback at 60fps and runs LG’s Web OS for smart TVs, which comes with all the popular video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies pre-loaded on it. It also supports HDR 10 for better experience. With 4K upscaling, it can enhance the details of an HD broadcast or movie to look almost like 4K.

Intex B4301 UHD TV

Rs52,990

If you are willing to try out new brands, there is Intex B4301 UHD TV. It has a 43-inch LED panel and comes with HDMI 2.0 connectors allowing users to stream 4K content at 60fps, as well as 4K games. The smart TV interface is based on Android, but doesn’t offer the functionality of an Android TV. It has a feature called Eye Safe Matrix, which reduces motion blur and increases pixel accuracy to reduce stress on eyes.