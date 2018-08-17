Realme 2 briefly teased, reveals dual camera, fingerprint sensor

The teaser reveals that the Realme 2 will come with a notched display and the diamond cut design that was featured on the Realme 1

A month after separating from its parent company Oppo, Realme briefly teased the launch of its second smartphone, the Realme 2. The teaser reveals that the phone will come with a notched display and the diamond cut design that was featured on the Realme 1, which hit the market in May.

The teaser also reveals the Realme 2 will feature a fingerprint scanner, something its predecessor lacked. Apart from that, the smartphone is also seen sporting a dual rear camera setup instead of the lonesome camera on Realme 1, which means that it will sport a dedicated depth sensor for better portrait photos. It was also spotted in a brand new blue colour variant.

However, Realme didn’t reveal further specifications of the phone and the teaser was taken down from the website within a few hours.

The Realme 1 received overwhelming response at its launch, selling over 400,000 units in just 40 days. The Realme 1 sports a 6-inch LCD Full HD+ display resolution of 2160x1080 and is powered by a Mediatek Helio P60 SoC. It comes in two RAM variants of 3GB and 4GB and as well as two internal storage variants of 32GB and 128GB, expandable up to 256GB. It features a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It doesn’t have a dedicated depth sensor for portrait modes, so it uses the camera’s software to do so. The Realme 1 is backed by a 3,410mAh battery and connectivity options include dual SIM support with hybrid SIM card slot, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG and FM radio.