JioPhone 2 goes on sale: Order quantity limited to one unit only
Jio’s official website will greet you with “the order quantity for this product is limited to 1 unit only” while ordering JioPhone 2
JioPhone 2’s first flash sale finally went live today at 12 pm. The company had announced at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) that the phone would go on sale on 15 August, but recently changed the date to August 16 instead.
If you wish to get a JioPhone 2 handset, it’s a fairly simple task to do. Simply head over to Jio.com, enter your pincode to check availability, click on ‘add to cart’ and fill in your details. Within 7 days, the JioPhone 2 will be shipped to you.
It’s important to note that the order quantity for JioPhone 2 is limited to one unit only, so you won’t be able to order more for your family and friends.
JioPhone 2 specifications:
The “smart-feature” phone comes with a 2.4-inch display, a full QWERTY keypad with a 4-way navigation pad, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage that can be expandable up to 128GB via MicroSD card. It also supports apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Maps and YouTube with an added accessibility advantage of having Google Assistant. It is backed by a 2,000mAh battery and provides VoLTE and VoWiFi connectivity along with Bluetooth, GPS and NFC. To click photos, it features a 2MP rear camera and a VGA selfie camera.
The JioPhone also comes bundled with Jio’s suite of apps which allows users to stream Jio’s native content like videos, songs along with live TV streaming. This makes sure that users still have a decent source of entertainment when compared to Android devices.
JioGigaFiber registrations:
JioGigaFiber registration also went live from 15 August and anyone can register their interest in the service. It is important to note that this registration is merely an “expression of interest” and would not necessarily result in getting a connection. Connections will start rolling out first in areas with maximum interest.
Going by the speculations, JioGigaFiber plans are expected to start at Rs 500 a month while providing maximum speed of 1Gbps.
