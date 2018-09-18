Redmi 6 Pro goes on flash sale at 12 pm today: Price, offers, specs

The Redmi 6 Pro is a rebranded version of the Mi A2 Lite launched in Spain in July, but without the Android One platform

The frontrunner of the Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 trio launched recently, the Redmi 6 pro, will go on a flash sale today at 12 noon. The Redmi 6 Pro has been priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage version and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage version.

Redmi 6 Pro: Offers

Offers on the Redmi 6 Pro include 3-month free subscription to Hungama Music while buying it on Mi.com and Rs 2,200 instant cashback and 4.5TB additional data from Jio. Amazon India is providing a no-cost EMI option on Bajaj FinServ cards as well as HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Xiaomi, during the launch event, declared that the prices of Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are introductory in nature due and might change due to the depreciation of Rupee against the dollar. However, this doesn’t hold true for the Redmi 6 Pro and the price of the two variants of notched smartphone are not introductory in nature.

If you are planning to buy the smartphone, our first impressions of the Redmi 6 Pro might help you out.

Redmi 6 Pro: Specifications:

The Redmi 6 Pro is a rebranded version of the Mi A2 Lite launched in Spain in July, but without the Android One platform. It features a 5.84-inch LCD display with a notch and a resolution of 2280x1080. It is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to feature a notch. The Redmi 6 Pro is powered by previous-gen octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It comes in two storage variants of 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, like the Redmi 6. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 9 running atop and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

In the photography department, the Redmi 6 Pro hosts a 12 MP+5MP dual rear camera with an aperture of f/2.2 while on front it comes with a 5MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2 and Micro USB port.