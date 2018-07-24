Honor 9N launched in India; special offer with Jio, specifications and price
The Honor 9N starts at ₹11,999 for the base 3GB/32GB variant and comes in three configurations of 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. It will be available exclusively through Flipkart.
Huawei sub-brand Honor on Tuesday launched its latest smartphone, Honor 9N in India. The smartphone starts at ₹11,999 for the base 3GB/32GB variant. The Honor 9N will go on sale from July 31 at 12 pm exclusively on Flipkart.
Design and Specifications:
The phone is wrapped in glass on the front and back with a metal railing sandwiched in between. On the back, the phone has 12 layers of premium glass with nano coating. On the front, the Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2280x1080. The phone weighs 152 g.
Powering the device is Huawei’s octa-core Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with 3GB or 4GB RAM and a choice between 32GB, 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android Oreo 8.0 with EMUI running on top. An upcoming update will add ‘GPU Turbo’ feature which enhances your gaming experience.
To click photos, there is a 13MP + 2MP dual AI camera on the back and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Other camera features include phase-detection autofocus, ‘bokeh perfection’ mode, AI scene detection, 3D face contouring, smart beautification and ability to change backgrounds of your images.
The moment that you have been waiting for is finally here ladies & gentlemen! Get ready to buy the #Honor9N at INR 11,999 (3+32GB), 13,999 (4+64GB) & INR 17,999 (4+128GB).The superb stunner will be available exclusively on @Flipkart on 31st July, 12 noon! #BeautyAllAround pic.twitter.com/wtxRVXWKW8— Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) July 24, 2018
Face unlocking and fingerprint scanning are the biometric options on this smartphones. The fingerprint reader can also be reconfigured to
4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS and a micro-USB port are available for your connectivity needs.
The phone comes with a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. It is available in Midnight Black, Robin Egg Blue, Lavender Purple and Sapphire Blue colour variants
Price and offers:
Honor 9N is priced at ₹11,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant while the 4GB/64GB variant costs ₹13,999 and 4GB/128GB model costs ₹17,999. It will go on sale from July 31 at 12pm exclusively through Flipkart. Jiophone is offering a ₹2,200 cashback along with 100GB additional data and a ₹1,200 Myntra voucher.
