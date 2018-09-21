Samsung Galaxy A7 unveiled with triple rear cameras, Dolby Atmos, Infinity Display

The phone is expected to come in four colours—black, blue, gold, pink. Photo: Samsung

Samsung Electronics on Thursday announced the launch of its first smartphone with a triple camera setup, the Galaxy A7, in South Korea. Earlier this week, the Korean smartphone maker annoucned the launch of two new smartphones—Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+, while at the same time the word spread that Samsung will be discontinuing the entire J-series range of smartphones.

The main highlight of the phone, as mentioned earlier, is the triple camera system along with a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, side mounted fingerprint sensor, 24MP front facing camera and Dolby Atmos audio.

Samsung Galaxy A7: Expected price

The price of the new Galaxy A7 hasn’t been announced yet, but it can be expected to be unveiled alongside another smartphone at the “4x Fun” event to be held on October 11. The new smartphone is tipped to belong to the A-series and it will be the Korean giant’s and industry’s first smartphone to come with quadruple rear facing cameras.

The Galaxy A7 is expected to be available in select Asian and European markets this fall with plans to be available in other international markets soon.

Samsung Galaxy A7: Expected specifications

First, let’s talk about the most important feature of the Galaxy A7—the triple camera setup.

The product specifications released by Samsung reveal that the smartphone will have a 24MP “primary” camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus along with a depth-sensing 5MP secondary camera with a fixed focal length and f/2.2 aperture. The third camera has an ultra-wide lens with a field-of-view of 120° and f/2.4 aperture. All of this is expected to be at a fraction of the price of Huawei’s P20, which also features a similar triple camera setup.

Specifications of the Galaxy A7 released by Samsung

The phone will also feature a 24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Galaxy A7’s front will be lit by a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution of 2280x1080— which means an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The phone will be a glass sandwich with curved glass on both sides, but not to the extent of the S9 and Note9.

Samsung hasn’t revealed the name of the processor yet, but the specifications say that it is an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.2GHz paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB.

The phone will run Android Oreo 8.0 with Samsung’s UI running atop, and will be powered by a 3,300mAh Lithium-ion battery.

The Galaxy A7’s connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, ANT+, NFC (option feature depending on the region) with Samsung Pay support, GPS, GLONASS and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is expected to come in four colours—black, blue, gold, pink.