Realme 2 launch in India today: Expected price, specifications, live stream links

After being briefly teased on Flipkart, the much anticipated budget phone Realme 2 is set to be unveiled today. Realme had earlier announced itself as an independent brand, splitting off from its parent company, Oppo. Realme is trying to build the hype around its new notched design, teasing the Realme 2 with the hashtag #ANotchAbove. Other significant visual changes in the phone are the fingerprint sensor and dual rear camera setup on the back – both of which were missing on the Realme 1.

Realme 2: Expected specifications and price

On its Flipkart listing, it has been revealed that the Realme 2 will sport a 6.2-inch screen with a 4,320mAh battery and the brand’s trademark diamond cut back. Realme is yet to reveal the resolution of the display. The visual cues, however, are not the only things that will be changed in the Realme 2.

The company, along with Snapdragon, recently tweeted that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon processor – but not mentioning which one. The outgoing Realme 1 has a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

On the back of the phone, you can expect a 13MP AI enabled dual rear camera, which will allow you take portrait photos, a feature that the Realme 1 lacked but made up for by using software trickery.

The Realme 2 is expected to be priced around below Rs 10,000 much like its predecessor. The Realme 1 is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB ROM variant, Rs 10,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM model, and Rs 13,990 for the top-of-the-line model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone will run Android Oreo 8.1 with Oppo’s ColorOS running atop. There’s no word on an Android P update on the phone.

The Realme 2 is expected to be a Flipkart-exclusive device as compared to Realme 1, which was an Amazon-exclusive device. It is also important to note that this upgrade from Realme comes within months of the launch of its first smartphone.

Realme 2 launch: Live stream

The Realme 2 will be launched in New Delhi on August 28. The launch event will start at 12:30 pm and you live stream it via Realme’s official YouTube channel or Facebook page.