Oppo Find X packs a mean bunch of innovations

After many leaks and much speculation, the Oppo Find X is finally here in India. Priced at Rs 59,990, the phone truly stands out from the boring bunch of phones these that have started to look the same, thanks to that bezel-less screen on the front. In order to attain that, the company tucked the front and the rear cameras and all the useful sensors into a motorised slider which pops up only when it’s required.

Talking about its specifications, the Find X packs a 6.42-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080. Coupled with the beautiful screen is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 25MP selfie camera in the front and a dual camera setup in the back with 16MP primary and 20MP secondary sensors. It is fuelled by a 3730mAh battery with Oppo’s VOOC fast-charging technology.

Design and aesthetics-

Oppo has finally done something that has foxed smartphone makers in recent times -- making phones without bezels. At first glance, you are greeted with the gorgeous AMOLED display that is curved on the sides. Oppo likes to call this the ‘Panoramic Arc Screen’. It flawlessly merges with the back of the phone, which is made of Gorilla Glass 5, just like the front. The back also has a colour gradient that starts out as black in the middle and fades to either blue or purple, depending on the colour variant. It feels fairly comfortable to hold, given its big size.

The glass body of Oppo Find X is a fingerprint magnet

Software and performance-

The phone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with Oppo’s Color OS 5.1 on top. I found the UI experience as standard Oppo fare -- quick, fluid and usable with some silly icons here and there. In my limited interaction with the phone I noticed that there were absolutely no stutters while navigating. To take full advantage of the screen, the phone also comes with gesture navigation. There are a bunch of gesture settings to pick from, so you’ll find yourself getting accustomed to one of them in no time. If you like the traditional on-screen buttons, you can always turn it off.

I didn’t get to play any games, so the raw gaming performance will be disclosed in the final review. Oh, and you can also upgrade it to Android P beta.

The “stealth 3D cameras”-

Here’s the main talking point of the phone and let me warn you, it looks much better than what you have seen in videos. You have two ways to interact with the slider -- unlocking the phone and taking selfies. Let’s talk about the former first.

Setting up facial recognition is simple, you keep your face within the circle on the screen. Oppo calls it the O-Face and claims it’s more secure and faster than fingerprint scanning, thanks to 15-point 3D-facial mapping. I did have a concern of it being a little slow and being the only biometric option on the phone. In my limited use, it was fast enough for you to not notice it and it works well in dark environments because of a flood illuminator and infrared sensor.

The camera performance was good in my brief period of use. It worked reasonable well in the dimly lit conference hall. It also features a plethora of AI and portrait modes. Lighting modes include natural, rim, canvas, local, bi-colour and face lighting. My only gripe with the camera software was it rendered the camera useless for at least a couple of seconds while processing the image in the rim lighting mode. I’ll talk more about the image quality and other parameters in my final review.

In a lot of ways, Oppo has lived up to its philosophy of “innovation” in several aspects with this phone. From an eye-pleasing display to a jaw-dropping slider, this phone has lived up to the hype. But with a price tag of Rs 59,990, it might raise a few eyebrows. And with Vivo coming up with its own iteration of a bezel-less phone soon, it will be fair to say that interesting times in the gadget world are coming soon.